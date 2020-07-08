Yale Wins Green Awards from Multiple Publications for Lift Truck Power Suite

GREENVILLE, N.C. (June 08, 2020) – Yale Materials Handling Corporation announces recognition from two publications for its Power Suite, which provides advanced power solutions that help customers meet sustainability and performance targets. The 2020 edition marks the company’s ninth appearance on the Inbound Logistics list of 75 Green Supply Chain Partners and the seventh time Yale earned recognition as a Food Logistics Top Green Provider.

The Yale® Power Suite offers a choice of hydrogen fuel cells, lithium-ion batteries, internal combustion engines and lead-acid batteries, available across a comprehensive range of lift trucks. This approach frees customers to make a decision based on their requirements for cost, labor, maintenance, emissions, space and performance. Operators can get the performance they need, with a more sustainable power option available on the trucks they use, helping eliminate emissions in operation and while charging.

For example, Yale’s lithium-ion battery option can charge in as little as 1-2 hours and offers automatic equalization with no cleaning, watering, cool down or equalization, generating zero harmful emissions while in operation or charging. Hydrogen fuel cells can be refueled in as quick as three minutes and enables a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to lead-acid batteries charged from the U.S. electrical grid.

“We’re committed to offering power solutions that not only help reduce emissions, but also help deliver a strong ROI through increased uptime, less maintenance and faster, more flexible charging or refueling,” says Brad Long, Brand Manager, Yale Materials Handling Corporation. “These recognitions offer continued validation for our approach to offering advanced power solutions and helping customers reap sustainability and performance benefits.”

The Inbound Logistics G75 list includes supply chain, logistics and transportation companies that exceed industry standards in criteria such as measurable green results, sustainability innovation and continuous improvement. Click the link for more information on the 2020 edition of the list.

The Food Logistics Top Green Providers list showcases companies that have found new ways to promote sustainability throughout their operations and to their customers. Click the link for more information on the 2020 edition of the list.

About Yale Materials Handling Corporation

Yale Materials Handling Corporation markets a full line of materials handling lift truck products and services, including electric, gas, LP-gas and diesel-powered lift trucks; narrow aisle, very narrow aisle and motorized hand trucks. Yale has a comprehensive service offering including Yale® Vision wireless asset management, fleet management, Yale service, parts, financing and training. Yale® trucks are manufactured in an ISO 9001:2008 registered facility and range in capacity from 2,000 to 36,000 lbs.

Yale Materials Handling Corporation is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 7,900 people world-wide.

YALE, and PEOPLE. PRODUCTS. PRODUCTIVITY. are trademarks, service marks or registered marks in the United States and certain other jurisdictions

# # #