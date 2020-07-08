IWLA names 2020-2021 chairman

Leslie Ajlouny of Evans Distribution Systems becomes the second woman to lead the association’s executive board.

July 8, 2020
The International Warehouse Logistics Association (IWLA) has named Leslie Ajlouny as its chairman for 2020-2021.

Ajlouny is chief marketing officer for Evans Distribution Systems, Melvindale, Mich. She succeeds Brett Mears, president of Palmer Logistics in Houston, who becomes the IWLA immediate past president; she is also the second woman to be named chairman of IWLA.

“Leslie has a great history in our industry, serving her company, her employees, and the broader supply chain,” IWLA President and CEO Steve DeHaan, said in a statement Tuesday. “And she becomes part of IWLA history as the second woman to take the chairmanship.”  

IWLA also announced its other officers:

  • Jared Stadlin, vice president of Linden Warehouse and Distribution, in Linden, N.J., was named vice chairman and chairman-elect;

  • Scott Mayfield, president of Kenco Logistic Services, in Chattanooga, Tenn., was named convention officer; and

  • Peter Wilson, president and CEO of Sonwil Distribution Center, in Buffalo, N.Y., was named secretary/treasurer.

Ajlouny will remain IWLA chairman throughout the 2021 IWLA Convention & Expo, March 21-23, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas, the association said.

