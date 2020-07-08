IWLA names 2020-2021 chairman

The International Warehouse Logistics Association (IWLA) has named Leslie Ajlouny as its chairman for 2020-2021.

Ajlouny is chief marketing officer for Evans Distribution Systems, Melvindale, Mich. She succeeds Brett Mears, president of Palmer Logistics in Houston, who becomes the IWLA immediate past president; she is also the second woman to be named chairman of IWLA.

“Leslie has a great history in our industry, serving her company, her employees, and the broader supply chain,” IWLA President and CEO Steve DeHaan, said in a statement Tuesday. “And she becomes part of IWLA history as the second woman to take the chairmanship.”

IWLA also announced its other officers:

Jared Stadlin, vice president of Linden Warehouse and Distribution, in Linden, N.J., was named vice chairman and chairman-elect;

Scott Mayfield, president of Kenco Logistic Services, in Chattanooga, Tenn., was named convention officer; and

Peter Wilson, president and CEO of Sonwil Distribution Center, in Buffalo, N.Y., was named secretary/treasurer.

Ajlouny will remain IWLA chairman throughout the 2021 IWLA Convention & Expo, March 21-23, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas, the association said.