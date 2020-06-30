Durabook R11 Fully Rugged Tablet Is Designed to Enhance Field Workers’ Maximum Efficiency

• Rock-Solid Design Is Easy to Disinfect and Resilient to Accidental Drops and Spills

• Provides Up to 16-Hours of Critical In-Field Battery Life

• Designed for field service workers, utility, transportation, and logistics industries

FREMONT, CA, June 30, 2020 – The Durabook R11 fully rugged tablet is designed to maximize the efficiency of professional field workers, such as those in the utility, transportation, and logistics industries. Offering enterprise-class performance, rock-solid design, extended battery life capability, and sharp FHD images, the Durabook R11 shows up prepared and ready for a demanding day on the job. It is also easy to clean and disinfect, making it even more valuable to field users during today’s COVID-19 pandemic.

“When it comes to field workers, the thinner and lighter the tablet, the better,” says Tom Wang, president of Durabook Americas. “At just over three-quarters of an inch in height and weighing just 2.65 pounds – the world’s most compact tablet in the fully-rugged class – the R11 is extremely easy to take out on the job, no matter where or what type of conditions.”

Superior Performance for Demanding Jobs

The Durabook R11 packs great performance and visuals into its compact form with the latest Intel® 8th- generation CPUs with Turbo Boost speeds up to 4.2 GHz, plus Intel’s UHD Graphics 620. Plus, it comes with the high-speed data transmission capability of Intel Dual Band Wireless AC 926d0 and Bluetooth® V5.0, which assures smooth, congestion-free processing at all times. Optional office docking station or vehicle-light docking station with dual RF pass-through extend the R11 field capabilities, especially in the case of multitasking workers.

Rugged Design for Any Environment

Enhanced protection offered by rubber frame protectors on all sides means the unit is especially resilient to accidental drops. It is MIL-STD-810G and MIL-STD-461F certified, ANSI 12.12.01 C1D2 certified, and IP65 rated, assuring shock, 4-foot drop and vibration protection, as well as the ability to withstand use in the wide range of temperatures field workers encounter. Its rugged makeup fully complements its smooth, streamlined exterior.

Up to 16 Hours on a Single Charge

Whether it is working a regular eight-hour day or extended hours through a double shift, battery life is always a critical concern for keeping professional field workers productive. The R11 easily keeps working with an optional high-capacity battery that lasts for up to 16 hours without a charge.

Exceptional Sunlight Viewing

When a worker’s office space includes rain, cold, bright sunlight, and all manner of other environmental challenges, he or she needs a device that is purpose built. The Durabook R11 features an 11.6” FHD (1920×1080) LCD with our proprietary DynaVue® technology that provides exceptional viewing, even in direct sunlight. Its 10-point capacitive multi-touch panel assures superior accuracy and response, gloved fingers or otherwise.

Easy Cleaning and Disinfecting

Durabook strives to take every effort feasible to ensure the health and well-being of users of our innovative rugged computing solutions. To that end, we are proud to make available a special cleaning and sanitization guide, outlining the steps and procedures necessary to clean and sanitize our products*. To download a free copy, visit: http://www.durabook.com/us/?s=disinfecting.

AVAILABILITY

The Durabook R11 fully rugged tablet starts at $1,849. For more details, visit https://www.durabook.com/us/products/r11-tablet/. For sales inquiries, contact Sales@DurabookAmericas.com, or call 800-995-8946.

ABOUT DURABOOK AMERICAS

Durabook Americas, Inc. is a subsidiary of Twinhead International Corporation, a leading manufacturer and customizer of rugged computing solutions, including the globally acclaimed Durabook brand. Driven to meet customer needs in the America’s, Durabook devices are designed, manufactured and tested in-house to assure maximum quality and reliability. These cost-effective ruggedized laptops, tablets, and all-in-one PCs are high-performance solutions that increase productivity, drive a clear return on investment and deliver a low total cost of ownership for government and enterprise customers in markets like oil & gas, power & utilities, field service, military, and public safety.

For more information on Durabook, visit www.durabook.com.

* Durabook does not endorse or advertise a specific commercial disinfectant or a particular brand and cannot warrant their effectiveness.

