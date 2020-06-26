Trimble Opens Registration for a Virtual Edition of its Annual in.sight user conference + expo

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 26, 2020—Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that registration is now open for its 2020 in.sight user conference + expo, which will be held as a virtual event Aug. 24-26, 2020.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our customers, partners and employees. As we have closely monitored the COVID-19 pandemic, we decided to hold in.sight online in 2020,” said James Langley, senior vice president of Trimble Transportation. “One of the things that COVID-19 has demonstrated is how important it is for the industry to work together. This year’s virtual event is designed to facilitate that collaboration, with educational and networking opportunities that uncover new ways to improve every part of the supply chain.”

To support that sentiment, the theme for this year’s in.sight is “We Are One” and the three-day event will be open to all transportation suppliers and technology vendors, including integration partners and providers of competing solutions. This inclusive approach underscores the purpose of facilitating an environment where users from across the supply chain can share ideas and discover new ways to increase performance and efficiency.



"Our customers are waking up to an increasingly connected supply chain, and they need us to support their technology choices. The end game is pretty simple: provide greater value to the customer by being more open,” said Langley. “Attendees can take part in in.sight and connect not just with us, but also with many of their other vendors, partners and peers. That's what collaboration is all about—to tackle the supply chain’s biggest challenges, together."

This year’s agenda features three days of educational sessions, engaging speakers, networking events and other opportunities to share ideas and work together to make transportation more connected and efficient. The comprehensive sponsorships and exhibitor options have been reimagined for a virtual environment, so new and returning suppliers and vendors are encouraged to check out the range of new options available this year.

For more information on registering for this year’s event as well as exhibitor and sponsor opportunities, visit: www.insightuserconference.com.