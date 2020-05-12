PossibleNOW Announces Partnership with Numeracle™ to Improve Trusted Call Presentation and Delivery

PossibleNOW, the leading provider of direct marketing compliance, enterprise consent and preference management solutions, today announced its partnership with Numeracle™, the pioneer of call blocking and labeling visibility in the calling ecosystem, to extend actionable measures to improve the accurate presentation of vetted and verified business calls.

As the only solution provider with a defined process to vet and verify the trust associated with an enterprise caller or call center solutions provider, Numeracle provides a single path to proactively identify legitimate entities and prevent the improper blocking of legal, wanted calls across multiple carriers and service providers.

By establishing trust in the entity behind the call as well as any contact center partners facilitating compliant call delivery, Numeracle’s solution not only prevents the improper classification and blocking of calls today but prepares trusted callers for the next wave of call authentication through STIR/SHAKEN.

“The issue is far more complex than monitoring ‘Suspected Spam’ or ‘Scam’ labels at the individual phone number level or employing a never-ending cycle of phone number rotation with diminishing returns,” said Rebekah Johnson, founder & CEO, Numeracle. “The remediation of phone number reputation begins by certifying trust in an organization’s call compliance and committing to a focus on best dialing practices. Organizations already taking advantage of PossibleNOW’s expertise in calling compliance are that much more ahead of the curve.”

“Improving a business’ contact rates, brand reputation, and customer engagement has become infinitely more complex due to the forward momentum of robocall blocking and labeling initiatives driven by the FCC, FTC, service providers, and consumer groups,” said Scott Frey, CEO, PossibleNOW. “In today’s uncertain economic environment, we know it’s more important than ever for trusted organizations to be able to maintain that positive interaction with their customers, patients, and members. We’re pleased to partner with Numeracle to ensure compliant, legal organizations may continue to leverage their communications channel of choice with as few interruptions as possible.”

Since being founded in the year 2000, PossibleNOW has been focused on helping companies build trust with their customers through compliant and relevant communications. The partnership with Numeracle will help further this goal, through Numeracle’s mission to return trust and transparency to the voice channel. One of the first actions of our partnership is hosting a joint webinar about call blocking and labeling on Wednesday, May 20th, at 2pm EST – join us to find out how to improve your contact rates in the new era of STIR/SHAKEN.

About PossibleNOW:

PossibleNOW’s technology and services enable relevant, trusted, and compliant interactions between businesses and the people they serve. Its initial offering, DNCSolution, was tailored specifically to address the Do Not Contact databases and regulations such as TCPA, CAN-SPAM and CASL, allowing companies to adhere to customer do-not-contact preferences with peace of mind backed by a 100% compliance guarantee. Its enterprise consent and preference management platform, MyPreferences®, collects customer and prospect preferences, stores them safely and makes them available to any other system or application in the enterprise.

Additionally, PossibleNOW provides strategic services experts who define strategic roadmaps, plan technology deployments, and design consumer interfaces to position clients for success. PossibleNOW is purpose-built to help large, complex organizations gain control over communications, mitigate compliance risk and reduce marketing expenses while improving customer experience and loyalty. For more information about DNCSolution, visit https://www.possiblenow.com/do-not-call-compliance.

About Numeracle

Numeracle is working with telecom carriers, call blocking and labeling analytics providers, device manufacturers, and industry leaders to deliver a path to visibility and control in the new calling ecosystem. Through the company's technology vision and industry leadership, Numeracle is laying the foundation for returning trust and transparency to customer communications. To learn more about Numeracle's call blocking and labeling solutions for call originators and call centers, visit www.numeracle.com.