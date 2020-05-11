Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

GlobalTranz CEO Renee Krug Named to SMC3 Board of Directors

May 11, 2020
GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Renee Krug has been appointed to the board of directors for SMC3 Inc.

Atlanta-based SMC3 is a leading less-than-truckload (LTL) data and technology solutions provider to shippers, carriers, and logistics services companies. The company helps customers optimize their freight spend, achieve unrivaled shipment visibility, and streamline their transportation planning.

“In the current marketplace, it’s more important than ever that shippers leverage technology to maintain efficient and resilient supply chains,” said Krug. “I’m honored to join the board of SMC3 and look forward to working with senior management and fellow board members to collaborate on emerging supply chain innovations and help guide the company to continued success.”

Krug is an industry leader with extensive financial and supply chain experience. Under her leadership, GlobalTranz has continued to cement its place as a market leader through technology innovation, transformative acquisitions, comprehensive multimodal solutions, and superior customer service.

“Renee’s addition to our board strengthens our ability to reach out to all supply chain participants and support the industry with innovative and trusted solutions,” said Reid Dove, chairman of the board for SMC3. “I’m proud to have Renee join the board and look forward to working with her over the coming months and years.”

