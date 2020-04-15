ALAN and Riskpulse offer free dashboard guide to Covid-19 disruptions

Logistics industry relief group the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) is fighting the spread of the coronavirus pandemic with an advanced visibility dashboard released today as a free tool for all U.S. businesses and non-profit organizations.

The ALAN Supply Chain Intelligence Center provides a cloud-based, real-time view of the latest Covid-19 impacts via an easy-to-use map that shows the status of roads, ports, and airports as well as the latest policy changes at national, state, local, and county levels.

“Right now, organizations have to navigate a very fragmented landscape as they work to deliver essential commodities. And new policies with new supply chain consequences and opportunities seem to be unfolding faster than most groups can keep pace,” ALAN Executive Director Kathy Fulton said in a release. “This tool is our ‘We’re all in this together’ answer to that challenge.”

The ALAN Supply Chain Intelligence Center is provided by ALAN as a free-access layer through Riskpulse, a supply chain risk analytics company. Riskpulse’s platform is a tool used by many global companies and government entities to visualize and analyze supply chain risk. ALAN has now mobilized a team of volunteers who update the dashboard daily from the many disparate government sources that share closure or waiver information.

“During disasters like this, few things are more important than accurate visibility to the situation on the ground. But getting that visibility often puts a huge burden on organizations at a time when they’re already overloaded,” Fulton said. “Now, rather than numerous entities across the country working overtime to collect and analyze the same critical pieces of information, this dashboard will serve as a single, unified source.”

