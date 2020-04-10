Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Walter Radny to Service Center Manager in Knoxville, Tennessee

LEXINGTON, S.C. (April 10, 2020) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Walter Radny has been promoted to service center manager in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Radny has more than 12 years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Tampa, Florida service center as a part-time freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including full-time freight handler, in-bound and pick-up and delivery leadership, assistant service center manager in Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee and most recently, assistant service center manager in North Atlanta, Georgia.

“Walter has a great reputation of building a positive culture and helping people succeed,” said Seth Fetzer, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “We look forward to the outstanding leadership he will provide to our Knoxville team with this well-earned promotion.”

Radny and his wife, Danielle, are excited to relocate back to Knoxville and continue serving the Southeastern team in this capacity.

