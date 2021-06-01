Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Chad Swann to Service Center Manager in Jackson, Tennessee

LEXINGTON, S.C. (June 1, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Chad Swann has been promoted to service center manager in Jackson, Tennessee.

Swann has more than 10 years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Dallas service center in Texas as a freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including front line leadership and operations manager and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Memphis, Tennessee.

“Chad is known for his commitment to our company culture and Quality without Question service, and this is constantly reflected in his leadership style,” said Seth Fetzer, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “He has a passion for leadership development, and an excellent track record in this regard. We look forward to bringing his passion and talent to the Jackson service center.”

Swann, his wife, Telecia, and their three children are excited to relocate to Jackson, Tennessee and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 480 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

