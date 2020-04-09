Rail cargo up at Port of New York and New Jersey

April 9, 2020
Rail cargo through the Port of New York and New Jersey rose 12.2% in February, marking the port’s best February on record, officials said today.

The port moved 55,595 containers by rail during the month, reflecting the latest data available.

Total volume through the port fell 1%, as the port moved 579,124 twenty-foot equivalent (TEUs) in February, compared with 585,216 TEUs in the year-ago period. Year-to-date, the port has moved nearly 1.2 million TEUs.

Also in February, imports rose 1.8% compared to year-ago levels while exports declined 3.9%.

 

