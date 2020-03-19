Sam’s Club Names Saddle Creek as Logistics Partner of the Year

Sam’s Club, a leading membership wholesale club (www.samsclub.com), has recognized Saddle Creek Logistics Services (www.sclogistics.com) as its 2019 “Sam’s Logistics Partner of the Year.”

In presenting the award, Sam’s Club recognized Saddle Creek’s outstanding performance for key metrics, including:

• Having two distribution centers place in the top nine Operations Index rankings out of the 17 dry DCs in the Sam’s Club network.

• Flawless execution and support of the Daytona Beach, Fla., Club relocation and fulfillment center opening in Tampa, Fla.

• Proactive communications to ensure optimal disaster relief support during tropical events, hurricanes and earthquakes.

• Consistency in achieving operational metrics and financial performance to budget.

Saddle Creek has worked with Sam’s Club for 28 years and now operates three DCs for Sam’s Club: Lakeland, Fla.; Hattiesburg, Miss.; and Villa Rica, Ga. The 3PL handles the consolidation and distribution of products to Sam’s Club stores through integrated cross-dock operations and transportation services.

“We strive to provide excellence in service for Sam’s Club every day, so their recognition of our efforts is especially rewarding,” said Jimmy Bowers, Saddle Creek’s senior director of distribution. “We’re very proud of our associates for this accomplishment, and we look forward to taking it to the ‘Next Level’ in fiscal 2021.”