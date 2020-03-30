Current Health Considerations of NJ Truckers When it Comes to Goods Transportation

Long-haul trucking is a physically demanding job that is associated with a significant number of health risks.

A survey done by HireRight shows that more than 21% of truck drivers leave their jobs due to health-related issues. A further 41% quit their job to spend more time with their families. This high turnover has caused a severe shortage of long haul truck drivers in the U.S.

Which are these problems that force truckers into quitting their jobs, you may ask? Or is there something they aren’t told before getting hired?

This article will take a look at some of the problems NJ truckers face on the road. We will also have a look at some tips that can help you, as a trucker, overcome these problems.

Current/ common health problems truckers face

Obesity: According to from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health 69% of truck drivers are obese. About 61% of these drivers are also reported to have two other health problems such as high cholesterol and hypertension. One of the major contributor to this high number of obese truck drivers is having little to no physical activity. Their fast-food culture is a contributing factor too. Most truck drivers have limited choices when it comes to food. So they end up eating in highway restaurants where it’s hard to make healthy choices. Fatigue: Though often brushed off, fatigue is a dangerous issue truckers face. Most truck drivers are expected to have the endurance to drive for very long hours. However, when they become fatigued they don’t just “get tired”, but experience lower attention, concentration and increase mistakes they make on the road. Fatigued drivers also tend to be more distracted and stressed which influences their judgment on the road. Skin cancer: Due to the high amount of sunlight exposure, truck drivers face a greater risk of developing skin cancer than the rest of the population. They often have their body overexposed to sunlight and this may cause skin moles and growths which may escalate to cancer. Isolation and depression: Trucking often involves driving in lonely surroundings, with limited social interactions. For long haul drivers who spend most of their day’s miles and miles away from home, this may contribute to a feeling of loneliness and isolation which can lead to depression. Lung cancer: Studies show that more than 50% of truck drivers in the U.S smoke. Driving for long hours also exposes them to exhaust fumes continuously. This makes them prone to respiratory diseases such as asthma and lung cancer. Hypertension: Due to work stress and lack of rest most truck drivers also experience hypertension. Other conditions such as obesity might also increase the chances of developing hypertension. Covid 19: As more businesses are being impacted by the travel restrictions and the new ‘working from home’ regulations, most of the truck drivers are still carrying on with their jobs. This makes them more exposed than the rest of the U.S working population.

How can you overcome these health hazards as a truck driver?