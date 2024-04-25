DOT grant of $150 million will help U.S. ports cut pollution

North American ports will soon reduce their air pollution, thanks to a White House grant of almost $150 million directed toward 16 U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) project awards at 18 U.S. ports.

The money comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, flowing through the Federal Highway Administration's (FHWA) Reduction of Truck Emissions at Port Facilities (RTEPF) Grant Program. That approach will balance continued business prosperity with reduced emissions, according to a release from the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA).

RTEPF project awards range in size from $34.8 million to replace 155 trucks and shuttle buses with zero-emission tech and charging units at the Port of Long Beach to $642,258 to replace a diesel street sweeper with a zero-emission unit and research electric Power Take Off devices on carrier trucks at the Port of Baltimore.

“When truckers spend hours idling at ports, it’s bad for drivers, bad for supply chains, and bad for nearby communities that feel the brunt of more polluted air,” said USDOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The investments we are announcing today will save truck drivers time and money and help ports reduce congestion and emissions, while making the air more breathable for workers and communities.”