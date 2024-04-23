APS Resource Introduces Its New APS&GO 2.0™ Loading Dock Communication System

APS Resource announces the introduction of its newest innovation, the APS&GO 2.0™ loading dock communication system.

An enhanced version of the company’s original APS&GO product, APS&GO 2.0 communicates even clearer loading dock status using a combination of highly visible flashing or solid red and green LED lights. The ultra-bright individual light modules also feature embedded universal red X or green O symbols to assist drivers or dock workers who may be vision impaired.

The combination of colors and shapes work together to universally communicate the presence of a trailer at the loading dock both simply and effectively. This helps to reduce the potential for serious accidents resulting from truck drivers pulling away before loading/unloading is complete. APS&GO 2.0’s compact design also ensures that the light modules will easily fit between loading dock seals and shelters with narrow gaps.

An ideal upgrade to existing red/green loading dock communication lights, APS&GO 2.0 is low-profile, both UL and cUL certified, available in both hardwired or plug-in options, and additional light modules can be interconnected to provide even more visual communication.

