Get your port geek on

Many people have caught sight of a huge containership from a bridge or beach, but the best way to truly appreciate the size of these vessels is from the water nearby. Visitors to California will now have that opportunity, as the Port of Oakland is offering free harbor tours to the public from May to October.

Guests can see the port’s shipping operations up close, while enjoying a sunset cruise along the Oakland Estuary and San Francisco Bay, Port of Oakland officials said. Passengers will experience an insider’s take on Oakland seaport activities and sail alongside large containerships and the port’s marine terminals, while staffers provide live, 90-minute narrated tours that touch on the port’s history, operations, and zero-emissions plan.

Each tour accommodates approximately 230 passengers. Tickets can be reserved on the port’s website but often run out within the first hour of being released. The program includes one sailing per month: on May 10, June 14, July 12, Aug. 16, Sept. 13, and Oct. 18.

“These tours are an important opportunity to strengthen our ties with the community,” Port of Oakland Social Responsibility Director Amy Tharpe said in a release. “Seeing giant container cranes and huge ships up close is not only exciting, but it also brings to life how the port is a vibrant contributor to our region, supporting more than 98,000 jobs.”