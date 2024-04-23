Diesel locomotive is reborn as clean, green machine

A hydrogen-powered locomotive represents a significant improvement over diesel versions when it comes to sustainable freight transportation. But to acquire that type of green machine, railroad companies must decide whether to order a brand-new vehicle or convert an existing one.

CSX Corp. recently chose the second option when it teamed up with fellow freight rail carrier Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) on a conversion project. An existing diesel locomotive was reborn as a hydrogen locomotive using a hydrogen conversion kit developed by CPKC and installed in the CSX locomotive shop in Huntington, West Virginia.

According to the partners, hydrogen offers a promising alternative to fossil fuels, providing greater efficiency with zero emissions, thus contributing to cleaner air and a cleaner environment.

On top of that, converting an existing unit into a next-generation locomotive extends the useful life of the asset and eliminates the need to cast new metal parts, CSX said. In this case, the conversion team reused several components, including the frame, cab, traction motors, and “trucks”—the chassis under a railcar that hold the axles and wheels.

As the next step, CSX will deploy the new hydrogen-powered locomotive for field testing to evaluate its performance and operational feasibility.