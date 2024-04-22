Aionic Digital Unveils Synapse – The AI-Powered Universal Connector Revolutionizing Data Integration

Washington DC – April 22, 2024 – Aionic Digital, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI), technology consulting, and systems integrations solutions for data management, systems integrations, customer engagement, and eCommerce, is proud to announce the release of Synapse™, an AI-powered accelerator designed to address and overcome the challenges of systems integrations. Synapse stands out with its proprietary knowledge-base and AI analyzer, an innovation that guarantees seamless integration across diverse systems and platforms.

The ideal customer profile for Synapse includes forward-thinking, mid-sized to large corporations intent on maintaining a cutting edge in the competitive landscape. Its AI-driven systems integrations and universal connector capabilities are perfect for all companies that wish to avoid vendor lock-in, or migrate data in or out of systems. Synapse boasts broad application-use across industries that demand rapid, accurate, and flexible systems integration, including, but most certainly not limited to:

-Software as a service (SaaS)

-Retail and eCommerce

-Healthcare

-Logistics

-Quick service restaurants (QSR)

-Manufacturing and machine learning (ML)

-Fintech

-Travel & leisure

-Higher education

"Synapse represents a paradigm shift in data management," said Yaron Benjamin, CEO, Aionic Digital. "It's a transformational accelerator designed for companies that need to integrate data across different ERPs or CRMs, to popular booking and ticket engines and eCommerce systems like OMS, PIM, CRM, DAM, CDP, and others. Synapse is the perfect solution for any business, organization, or enterprise that needs data integration across any system, any platform, at any time."

Key benefits of Synapse include:

-Unprecedented efficiency in database migration with time savings of up to 50-60%

-Flexibility to adapt and integrate a variety of systems with ease

-Significant cost savings through reduced IT resource dependence

-Enhanced competitive advantage through quick adaptability to market changes

-Minimized risk of data loss or errors, safeguarding operational stability

-Scalable solutions to match the growth trajectory of business

-Empowerment of digital transformation initiatives across sectors

"With the advent of Synapse, Aionic Digital continues to redefine the digital landscape, empowering businesses with the tools needed to navigate the complexities of data integration in a digital-first world," said Mark Barrett, Co-Founder and CRO, Aionic Digital. "We are confident that Synapse is going to transform and revolutionize the way modern enterprises handle their data with an AI mapping functionality that enables clients to migrate data across platforms in a fraction of the time compared to data migration tools on the market today. We are truly dedicated to helping our customers create unforgettable experiences for their customers."

As a leader in technology consulting specializing in AI, eCommerce, and customer engagement platforms, Aionic Digital's expertise lies in its ability to solve business challenges through solutions like shortening time horizons on large data and systems integrations.

Pricing and Availability

Aionic Digital’s revolutionary AI-powered accelerator, Synapse, is now available for companies that want to speed up data migration or data integration processes. Pricing for Synapse is dependent on the size and complexity of the database that needs integration. For further information on pricing, please contact us at: mark@aionicdigital.com.

Register Now for Demo of Synapse

For further information, please join Aionic Digital's CEO, Yaron Benjamin, for an exciting product demonstration of Synapse on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 11:30 a.m EST.

Register for the webinar here: https://app.webinar.net/v52blKEq1mY

About Aionic Digital

Aionic Digital, Inc. is a leader in technology consulting, specializing in the development, deployment, and maintenance of software solutions and platforms powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Aionic's expertise lies in its ability to apply software engineering solutions to solve business challenges, bridging the gap between client goals and end results through the power of AI. Aionic empowers clients to move rapidly from idea to execution and is an ideal partner for large data and systems integrations. For more information, please visit https://aionicdigital.com/.