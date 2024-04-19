World Shipping Council names new CEO

The ocean carrier trade group the World Shipping Council (WSC) has named its new president & CEO, saying Wednesday that Joe Kramek will succeed John Butler upon his retirement at the end of July.

Kramek previously served as the WSC's Director of U.S. Government Relations, and spent 28 years as a commissioned officer with the U.S. Coast Guard, where he spent time both at sea and as the Chief of Maritime, International, and Environmental Law. Notably, Kramek led the U.S. Delegation to the International Maritime Organization's Legal Committee during his Coast Guard tenure.

In his new role as President & CEO, WSC says Kramek is poised to lead the organization into its next phase of development, working for the continued advancement of a socially responsible, environmentally sustainable, safe, and secure global maritime trade.

Butler retires after navigating the WSC through unprecedented supply chain challenges while simultaneously transforming the WSC into a global trade association, the group said.

"It has been a privilege to lead the World Shipping Council during a time of significant growth and complexity in the maritime sector," Butler said in a release. "I am confident that with Joe's extensive experience and committed leadership, WSC will continue to flourish and develop even further, and I wish him, and the entire team continued success in the years ahead."