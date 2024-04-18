Optimize 2-Level Material Lifting with a PFlow Industries 21 Series Hydraulic Vertical Lift

Milwaukee, WI – PFlow Industries, the pioneer in vertical reciprocating conveyor (VRC) technology, highlights the 21 Series Hydraulic Vertical Lift, an ideal solution for material lifting needs in a variety of applications. Engineered to meet the diverse material handling needs of various industries, the 21 Series offers unparalleled versatility, efficiency, and safety in 2-level vertical lifting applications.

The PFlow 21 Series can convey a wide range of materials, including palletized goods, with a vertical rise capability of up to 22’ and a load capacity of up to 6,000 lbs. With a carriage size of up to 12’ x 10’, and a standard travel speed of 24 feet per minute (FPM), with options for speeds up to 30 FPM, the 2-post design is the perfect lifting solution for a diverse range of vertical applications. With its durable construction and supported by a lifetime structural warranty, the 21 Series delivers dependable, lasting performance, minimizing operational disruptions and downtime.

Each 21 Series unit is customized to fit a given space and vertical lift application needs. It features a carriage that is lifted by chain over sprocket and actuated by guide column-mounted hydraulic cylinders. Transmission of the lifting force is through a roller chain attached to the cylinders and carriage. A torsion bar links the two cylinders to ensure both move at the same speed to equalize the load and ensure the carriage remains level at all times. Additionally, the option for quick-connect cabling for push-button stations, motor pump, and gate interlocks significantly reduces field-wiring costs. For enhanced durability in outdoor or wash-down environments, customers can opt for the hot-dipped galvanized or epoxy finish.

Each 21 Series VRC conforms to ASME B20.1 standards and comes with advanced safety features like certified safety cams, pressure switches, velocity fuses, and check valves to ensure secure operations. A manual lowering valve allows for safe lowering in case of power failure, while an optional DeckLock Safety System provides added security. PFlow offers a variety of tailored gates and enclosures to meet specific application needs.

About PFlow Industries

As the vertical reciprocating conveyor (VRC) industry founder in 1977 and key author of state and federal codes, PFlow has literally written the book on VRC design and safety. Backed by the strength of the industry’s largest and most experienced dealer network, the largest in-house engineering and technical support staff, and dedicated in-region sales team, PFlow is the industry’s trusted VRC partner. Proudly claiming 20,000 units in operation, PFlow has the experience to ensure your project’s success. PFlow also designs and manufactures Cartveyor® shopping cart conveyors, designed for high-volume cart transport in multi-level retail environments. For more information visit www.pflow.com and www.cartveyor.com.