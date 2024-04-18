WSI Named Operator of CPKC Zacha Transload Terminal

[Dallas, Texas – April 15, 2024] - WSI, a leading provider of third-party logistics solutions, has been selected as the operator of the Zacha Transload Terminal in Dallas, Texas. Boasting 50 acres of outdoor storage, the terminal provides ample capacity for transloading and storing materials such as steel, lumber, plastics, aggregates, food and other agricultural products —areas where WSI has extensive expertise.

"We are honored to have been selected as the operator of the Zacha terminal," said Bob Schroeder, CEO at WSI. "We value our long-standing relationship with CPKC, and we are committed to maximizing the potential of this strategic location while providing excellent customer service."

“The Dallas market is critical to showcasing the value of a combined CPKC Network,” said Coby Bullard, CPKC Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing. “Dallas is one of North America’s fastest growing metropolitan areas and we believe that selecting WSI will drive growth and efficiency for our mutual customers.”

With several rail-served warehouses in the Dallas region and a reputation for exceptional reliability, WSI is well-positioned to enhance the terminal's performance and attract additional business to the region.

About WSI

Warehouse Specialists, LLC (WSI) is a leading 3rd party logistics solutions provider, with an extensive network of rail-served warehouses and strong ties to Class 1 railroads. Through a commitment to excellence and a focus on customer satisfaction, WSI has been a trusted partner for businesses seeking efficient and cost-effective supply chain solutions for over 58 years. Visit wsinc.com to learn more about WSI.