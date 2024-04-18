Lincoln Inks More than 500,000 s.f. of Pre-Leases at Almost 1.6 Million S.F. Windsor Commerce Park

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2024 – Full-service commercial real estate firm Lincoln Property Company (Lincoln) today announced it has secured 561,742 square feet in pre-leases at the 1,585,440-square-foot Windsor Commerce Park in North Las Vegas. The commitments bring the company’s first-ever ground-up industrial endeavor in the state of Nevada to more than 35% pre-leased, approximately ten months before the project is scheduled to complete.

Through pre-lease commitments, Lincoln has 100% leased its largest building at Windsor Commerce Park, the 397,440-square-foot Building G, to a major HVAC supplier. The 296,400-square-foot Building A, located at 2750 Simmons St., is now 55% pre-leased to a worldwide e-commerce shipping specialist.

“Our regional team has executed this development plan impeccably, adjusting construction schedules and sequencing building deliveries to meet the immediate tenant requirements of these two entities,” said Gary Kobus, Senior Managing Director at Lincoln. “This early and robust leasing interest bodes well for Windsor Commerce Park and its ability to bring new companies and new jobs to North Las Vegas.”

Located on 87 acres at the northeast corner of Carey Avenue and Simmons Street, directly across from North Las Vegas Airport, Windsor Commerce Park at build-out will total 1,585,440 square feet in eight state-of-the-art buildings.

All buildings are under construction now, with completion scheduled for Q1 2025. When finished, they will join more than 4.5 million square feet of industrial space already owned and managed by Lincoln in Nevada.

“Having tenants commit to Windsor Commerce Park well before construction is complete underscores the significant pent-up demand in Las Vegas for this kind of modern, Class A industrial product,” said David Krumwiede, Senior Executive Vice President at Lincoln. “It is also a testament to the quality of this development, which has been designed to offer tremendous flexibility meeting the broad needs of the market.”

Kevin Higgins, Garrett Toft, Jake Higgins and Kelsey Higgins from CBRE serve as the exclusive leasing brokers for Windsor Commerce Park and represented Lincoln in all lease transactions.

Buildings at Windsor Commerce Park range from 49,920 to 397,440 square feet. The Class A project will feature the latest in distribution and fulfilment advantages, including up to 36’ clear height, rear loading and cross dock configurations, ESFR sprinkler systems, 2,000 amp to 4,000 amp capacity, and large clerestory windows providing sky views and offering shifting natural light within building interiors.

Lincoln is also incorporating speculative office suites into every building at Windsor Commerce Park, offering speed-to-market solutions for tenants of all types and sizes.

“We believe this project has been very successful due to not only its location but also the variety of size and buildings that Windsor Commerce Park is offering its users,” said Kevin Higgins.

Windsor Commerce Park is visible from U.S. Route 95, with immediate access to the freeway and North Las Vegas Airport. It offers a direct connection to Reno and Northern California, and puts the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach within just over a five-hour drive.

To discuss Nevada development, investment or property management opportunities with Lincoln, call David Krumwiede or John Orsak at (602) 912-8888.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company (“Lincoln”) is one of the largest diversified real estate services companies with 35 offices across the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe. Offering a comprehensive suite of real estate solutions, Lincoln manages, leases, develops, and provides advisory services to owners and occupiers of office, life science, retail, industrial, data center, production studio, and mixed-used properties. Lincoln's combined management and leasing portfolio on behalf of institutional clients includes approximately 500 million square feet of commercial space. In addition to providing third party real estate services, Lincoln, which was founded in 1965, has principally acquired and developed more than $24 billion and 62 million square feet of commercial projects since 2018.