Kivnon Teams Up with AER for Hannover Messe 2024 Showcase

Wednesday, April 17, 2024, Barcelona: Kivnon, a global leader in the production of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), today announced its participation in the upcoming Hannover Messe 2024 alongside the prestigious Spanish Association of Robotics and Automation (AER). This collaboration marks a significant milestone in promoting mobile robotics innovation and excellence to the global audience through the fair.

Kivnon has long been recognized for its cutting-edge advancements in AGV technology, providing tailored automation solutions to diverse industries worldwide. By joining forces with AER, a renowned organization dedicated to promoting Spanish robotics, Kivnon aims to introduce its combined expertise and vision for the future of industrial automation.

"We are thrilled to debut our collaboration with the Spanish Robotics Association (AER) at Hannover Messe 2024," said Thierry Delmas, Managing Director at Kivnon. "Similar to Germany, sales of mobile robots in the Spanish market largely depend on the automotive industry, and hence our combined expertise will help fuel Kivnon’s growth in the German market. This partnership underscores our commitment to driving innovation and empowering businesses to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape."

Visitors to Hannover Messe can expect to learn more about the capabilities of Kivnon's AGVs, designed to optimize material handling processes and streamline operations. With the support and expertise of AER, Kivnon is looking to energize its regional expansion and technology offerings in Germany.

"We are excited to partner with Kivnon and showcase the collective strength of Spanish robotics innovation on a global stage," said Alex Salvador, Manager at AER. "Together, we are poised to redefine the future of industrial automation and drive meaningful advancements that benefit businesses and society as a whole."

Attendees are encouraged to visit the Kivnon and AER (Hall 5 Booth D07) at Hannover Messe 2024 to learn and explore the possibilities of next-generation automation.

For more information, please visit www.Kivnon.com.

About Kivnon

Kivnon is an international company specializing in mobile robotics, with its headquarters in Barcelona, Spain. Since its inception as a family-owned business in 2009, Kivnon has been at the forefront of offering innovative, technologically advanced solutions for the implementation of Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV/AMR) systems. Their comprehensive projects in mobile robotics encompass the design, prototyping, manufacturing, installation, launch, and ongoing technical assistance and customer service. Kivnon serves customers in over seventeen countries worldwide and continues to expand through subsidiaries in Europe, North America, and South America. www.kivnon.com.

About Spanish Robotics Association (AER)

AER Automation, Spanish Association of Robotics and Automation, is a non-profit association founded in 1985 and brings together the main players in the automation and industrial, service and educational robotics market: Manufacturers, Distributors, Engineers, Integrators, Technology Centers, Startups, Universities, Training Centers and User Companies. AER is a founding member of the International Federation of Robotics (IFR, 1987), and since 2022 a member of CEOE, representing the robotics and automation sectors in Spain.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lorena Marin

lorena.marin@kivnon.com

Hemant Deswal

h.deswal@bcmpublicrelations.com

BCM Public Relations