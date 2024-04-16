IDS Fulfillment Selects Enveyo as Strategic Technology Partner

Enveyo, the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, today announced that IDS Fulfillment, a premier third-party logistics (3PL) provider, selected Enveyo technology to power its parcel margin management, predictive modeling, logistics analytics & visibility, and freight auditing processes.

As a 3PL provider for both D2C and B2B shippers that utilizes the latest in automated warehouse technology and proven processes, IDS sought a technology provider that not only has substantial experience in supporting complex 3PL processes, but also has the ability to scale with them as their customer segments of shippers grow and their needs evolve.

IDS was looking for a technology platform that could:

● Streamline parcel margin management processes with a robust re-rating engine for the markup of base transportation and accessorial charges

● Support an infinite number of complex business rules, carrier rates, and processes

● Ingest any volume of data in any format from their business systems, carriers, and technology partners

● Enable real-time and easy access to a shipping data control tower with customizable dashboards

● Publish a white-labeled client portal delivering reporting and analytics on transportation spend in real-time

● Expedite value proposition through sales enablement data modeling that generates a client-facing output illustrating cost saving opportunities

● Automatically audit carrier performance with extensive reporting on dispute reason, status, and results

● Scale with IDS and their customers’ needs, at their pace

Mike DeFabis, Executive Vice President at IDS, explains, “We knew early on that Enveyo’s technology would enable our customers to get the visibility they deserve into comprehensive shipment data and associated costs. The efficiencies we’ve gained by partnering with Enveyo for client data modeling, shipment re-rating and margin application processes are really elevating our operations and strengthening our client relationships.”

“We’re honored IDS chose Enveyo to streamline their parcel margin management and enable greater visibility across transportation and logistics operations,” says Enveyo CEO & Co-Founder, Coby Nilsson. “More B2C and B2B brands are seeking modern 3PL operations with data-driven technology at the core. We’re thrilled to be part of the value-added solutions IDS is offering.”

“The market is changing faster than ever before,” DeFabis adds. “We needed a partner who really understood the nuances and challenges of a modern 3PL. Enveyo has extensive expertise in the space and proved to be the perfect fit for our needs.”

To learn more about how Enveyo optimizes logistics operations for leading 3PL providers like IDS and shippers worldwide, visit www.enveyo.com.

About Enveyo

Enveyo is the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, helping shippers and 3PLs of all sizes move their logistics forward through data-driven technology. From shipment analytics and automated carrier selection to post-purchase delivery experience management and carrier auditing, Enveyo is the only suite deploying solutions across the logistics lifecycle. Powered by a robust, enterprise data management platform, Enveyo Insights, Modeling, Cloudroute, Alerting, and Audit solutions enable organizations to make business-transforming shipping decisions. To learn more about how Enveyo moves logistics forward, visit enveyo.com.

About IDS Fulfillment

IDS is a premier third-party logistics fulfillment services distribution provider for both direct-to-consumer and B2B shippers that utilizes the latest in automated warehouse technology and proven processes. IDS works with a wide range of industries from apparel, nutraceuticals, food and beverage, toys and games, sporting goods, health and beauty, and many more. IDS strives to provide clients with accurate and on time fulfillment solutions all while giving the client complete visibility. Learn more about the IDS Advantage at idsfulfillment.com.