Carolina Handling names Joe Perkins Chief Operating Officer

Carolina Handling, one of the Southeast’s leading integrated material handling solutions providers, has named Joe Perkins its Chief Operating Officer.

Perkins has served as executive vice president of operations at Carolina Handling since April 1, 2020. He joined the company in 2012 as a sales representative, moving up to sales manager, corporate warehouse solutions manager, director of warehouse products and solutions, and vice president of operations before being named to the executive team. Under his leadership, Carolina Handling received the 2021 award for Best Service Performance among all dealers in The Raymond Corporation network.

“Joe has shown incredible leadership as a member of our executive team, working tirelessly to not only elevate our organization in the material handling space but also to help individual associates develop and realize their career goals,” said Carolina Handling President & CEO Brent Hillabrand. “I’m delighted to announce his well-deserved promotion to Chief Operating Officer.”

As COO, Perkins is responsible for the company’s service, power management, continuous improvement, distribution, rentals, parts and quality assurance teams. He also will oversee the Intralogistics Solutions Group as Carolina Handling continues its evolution from a forklift-only provider to an end-to-end intralogistics solutions company offering a broad range of consulting, connected technologies, material handling equipment and service to support the growing and changing needs of the material handling industry.

“This is an exciting time to be in material handling and I look forward to helping Carolina Handling continue to strengthen its brand as an experienced and reliable integrated solutions provider and employer of choice,” Perkins said. “Our goal is to be a problem solver for our customers, helping them accomplish their goals in the most effective manner.”

A native of Goldsboro, North Carolina, Perkins is a graduate of the University of Mt. Olive in Mt. Olive, North Carolina. He resides in Denver, North Carolina, with his wife and three children.

ABOUT CAROLINA HANDLING

Founded in 1966, Carolina Handling is one of the Southeast’s leading integrated material handling solutions providers and the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s Central time zone. The company provides lift trucks and automation solutions for manufacturers, warehouses and distribution centers, along with parts, racking, storage, lighting and dock and door equipment.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Carolina Handling operates branch offices in Atlanta, Georgia, Birmingham, Alabama, Greensboro, North Carolina, Raleigh, North Carolina and Greenville, South Carolina, and an Equipment Distribution Center in Piedmont, South Carolina. The company has more than 790 associates. For more information, visit carolinahandling.com.

