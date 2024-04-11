Transporeon and MODE Global Announce Collaboration for Autonomous Capacity Management

MODE Global, a multi-billion, multi-brand 3PL platform and one of the world’s leading logistics companies, is excited to announce a collaboration with Transporeon, a Trimble Company. The collaboration aims to leverage automation to tender both spot and dedicated freight using Autonomous Procurement offered by Transporeon. As a leading Transportation Management Platform, it will be white-labeled and customized for MODE as MODE Global Marketplace.

Given ongoing market challenges and rate volatility, consistent and reliable procurement has been a challenging area for shippers, carriers and intermediaries globally. Many transportation industry stakeholders, like MODE, recognize the potential of machine learning and data analytics to help navigate market conditions more dynamically. Transporeon’s AI and behavioral science-driven Autonomous Procurement solution for spot sourcing optimizes the entire freight procurement process. It transforms formerly manual procedures characterized by multiple touchpoints into a streamlined, automated process.

As part of this collaboration, Autonomous Procurement by Transporeon will be available in the MODE Global Marketplace. This will give organizations unfettered efficiencies specific to their tendering strategies while also creating a space for their carrier partners to instantly book shipments in a marketplace that is catered and customized to carrier needs. Carriers will have access to thousands of daily shipments all with real, immediately bookable rates attached to them.

“Initiating a collaboration with Transporeon has been an important aspect of our digital transformation,” said Gene Welsh, Chief Transportation Officer for MODE Global. “Digital freight brokerage is a key component in allowing us to offer a total cost of ownership model, which is the first step in managing our shippers’ business from purchase order to cash. We’re excited about our journey to create an integrated, 4PL offering for our shippers, carriers and agents.”

The shared goal is to create a better environment for carriers within a digital platform.

“The technology is fully integrated with our transportation management system,” says Welsh. “We are now even more effective in managing our network of carriers and shippers, giving our clients tremendous flexibility and insight into their logistics spend.”

For its part, Transporeon will ingest the pipeline of MODE data and use it to better track markets and train algorithmic pricing models. This collaboration will significantly expand Transporeon’s existing carrier network of over 150,000 carriers and logistics service providers, while improving prediction accuracy and performance for all regional customers.

“MODE Global demonstrates a seriousness about their digitization ambitions, in scope and depth,” says Jonah McIntire, Chief Platform Officer at Transporeon. “MODE’s scale makes them especially suited to reap the benefits of our technology and we are excited to continue to work with leaders in this sector.”

About MODE Global

MODE Global is a multi-billion, multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world’s leading logistics companies. We are the sixth-largest truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global provides efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit www.modeglobal.com.

About Transporeon

At Transporeon, a Trimble Company, our mission is to bring transportation in sync with the world. We power the largest global freight network of more than 1,400 shippers and retailers and more than 150,000 carriers and logistics service providers. Every day they execute more than 110,000 transports on our platform and book more than 100,000 dock-appointments for loading and unloading. In the course of one year, roughly $59bn in freight is being processed on our platform. Our leading transportation management platform connects all actors along the supply chain. It facilitates collaboration between the different parties, helps to automate manual processes and provides valuable real-time insights. The modular Application Hubs solve specific logistics challenges and range from freight sourcing over transport execution and dock and yard management to freight audit and payment. Data hubs provide insights into logistics operations, market developments and carbon emissions, next to ensuring transparency in the supply chain through visibility. Our platform works across all geographies and all modes of transportation, empowering logistics teams to move, manage and monitor freight. Transporeon is headquartered in Ulm, Germany, and maintains 18 offices around the globe with over 1,400 employees across 27 countries. For more information, visit: www.transporeon.com.

About Trimble

Dedicated to the world’s tomorrow, Trimble is a technology company delivering solutions that enable our customers to work in new ways to measure, build, grow and move goods for a better quality of life. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products and enterprise lifecycle solutions to industry cloud services, Trimble is transforming critical industries such as construction, geospatial, agriculture and transportation to power an interconnected world of work. www.trimble.com