Toyota Material Handling North America Appoints Taggart as CFO

COLUMBUS, IN (April 10, 2024) – Mark Taggart, former Toyota Industries Commercial Finance (TICF) President & CEO, assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA) on April 1. Taggart will continue his role as Chairman of Toyota Industries Global Commercial Finance, overseeing TICF.

As TMHNA CFO, Taggart will shape the financial strategy of TMHNA’s major group companies – Toyota Material Handling and The Raymond Corporation – from his office in Coppell, Texas. Taggart plans to introduce efficient solutions to propel the company’s fiscal responsibility and success, aligning with Toyota’s culture of kaizen – or continuous improvement.

“I am honored to step into this new role and look forward to further aligning the financial goals of TMHNA and all Toyota group companies,” Taggart said. “Through the consolidated resources of TMHNA, our goal is to always put our customers first with the best experience in each phase of the ownership lifecycle. I am excited about the future and look forward to continuing to work together toward our vision of being the most sought-after material handling, logistics, and financial services partner in the industry.”

Taggart joined the Toyota group of companies in 1996 and has a proven track record of consistent profitable sales growth, along with a demonstrated commitment to providing outstanding service to dealers and customers. Taggart’s strategic vision has shaped the company’s global footprint with significant milestones. His ability to drive impactful initiatives was displayed in 2005 when he helped drive the establishment of Toyota Financial Savings Bank (TFSB).

During an assignment in Japan in 2012, Taggart assumed key leadership roles at Toyota Financial Services Corporation (TFSC), culminating in his promotion to Vice President. In this position, Taggart oversaw sales finance companies in the Asia-Pacific Region.

Upon returning to the United States, his oversight was integral in founding Toyota Financial Services International Corporation, TFSC's second global headquarters. Prior to his most recent role at TICF, Taggart served as President and CEO of TFSB. These achievements not only underscore Taggart’s capabilities but position him for success as TMHNA’s CFO.

John Crews, TICF General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer, will succeed Taggart as TICF President.

“John is a strong leader that is committed to strengthening the great culture of our organization – a culture centered around our purpose, values, mission, and vision,” Taggart said. “John cares deeply about the associates at TICF, is an exemplary role model of our core values, and skillfully balances what is best for our associates, customers, dealers, and partners in all his decision-making.”

Crews’ leadership ability has left an enduring and positive impact on TICF’s operations since he joined TICF in 2020. His legal and compliance expertise, combined with strategic insight, has proven crucial in solidifying TICF’s foundation while setting the course for sustained success and future growth.

About Toyota Material Handling

Toyota Material Handling offers material handling products and solutions, including forklifts, reach trucks, order pickers, pallet jacks, container handlers, automated guided vehicles, and tow tractors, along with aerial work platforms, fleet management services, and advanced automation engineering and design. Toyota’s commitment to quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, the hallmark of the Toyota Production System, extends throughout more than 230 locations across North America. With access to an industry-leading lineup of material handling products, Toyota dealers are uniquely positioned to help solve wide-ranging challenges in warehousing and distribution. Built for every application, Toyota can provide the most complete set of solutions for material handling, automation, energy, advanced logistics, and warehouse optimization. For more information or to learn more, visit ToyotaForklift.com.