Pet Valu Selects RELEX Solutions for Promotions and Price Optimization

RELEX Solutions (“RELEX” or the “Company”), provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, is pleased to announce that Pet Valu Holdings Ltd, (“Pet Valu”), Canada’s leading retailer of pet food and related supplies, has selected RELEX to optimize their pricing and promotions planning processes utilized across its over 780 retail locations and nation-wide digital channels.

With extensive experience in the retail space, the RELEX team will not only bring specialized technology into the relationship – but also the know-how to help Pet Valu maximize data visibility for promotions planning and price optimization.

“As we commence the transformation of our merchandising systems, we believe there is an opportunity to enhance the way we design, execute and measure the effectiveness of pricing and promotions,” said Kendalee MacKay, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pet Valu. “We believe RELEX’s solutions will enable us to create innovative, insight-driven strategies that continuously improve our projected outcomes.”

To help ensure success, Pet Valu’s implementation partner, Logic, will provide program management, change management, and data integration services.

"We are excited to be selected by Pet Valu for this implementation. We will leverage our deep knowledge of the pet industry, our expertise in pricing and promotions, and experience deploying the outstanding solutions that RELEX provides.” said Andy Winans, Chief Client Officer, Logic.

“Promotions and price planning is a critical task for any retailer – and the pet supply space is certainly no exception. Consumers’ needs for their four-legged family members are continually changing, and RELEX can help Pet Valu understand and plan for those demand shifts,” says Keith Adams, Senior Vice President of North America, RELEX Solutions. “We believe our solutions can help Pet Valu to integrate newly acquired products efficiently, market them effectively, and help grow their business profitably.”



About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions provides a unified supply chain and retail planning platform that aligns and optimizes demand, merchandising, supply chain, operations, and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. We help retailers and consumer goods companies like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, and The Home Depot drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels, leading to higher product availability, increased sales, and improved sustainability. Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 700 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.com.