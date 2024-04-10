GEODIS Recognized by CDP at "Leadership" Level for its Commitment to the Climate

GEODIS' A- score highlights its commitment to transparency with regards to its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and recognizes its rigorous approach to identifying, reducing and managing its emissions throughout its operations and supply chain.

GEODIS' recognition by CDP on climate issues complements the recent announcement of its Science Based Target (SBT) decarbonization objectives. By 2030, GEODIS has set itself the target of reducing its GHG emissions from scopes 1 and 2 activities by 42% and reducing the carbon intensity of sub-contracted transport (scope 3) by 30%, compared with 2022.

"At GEODIS, we work with our customers and partners to promote innovative, sustainable and ethical logistics. We are proud to be recognized at the Leadership level by the CDP on climate issues. The result of this evaluation acknowledges our commitment to implementing more sustainable practices and our capacity for environmental leadership in the logistics sector," says Virginie Delcroix, EVP Sustainability at GEODIS.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) approach and its commitment to controlling and reducing the environmental impact of its activities, GEODIS has been responding to the CDP questionnaire since 2014.

* CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. www.cdp.net

GEODIS – www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in four lines of business: Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express Transport, and European Road Network. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and 53,000 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 5 in its sector across the world. In 2023, GEODIS generated €11.6 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.

MEDIA CONTACT

Marion Lamure

GEODIS Group Communications Department

Tel. +33 (0)6 5968 6239

marion.lamure@geodis.com