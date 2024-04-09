Alimerka Leverages Cimcorp Automation to Enhance Supply Chain Efficiency and Sustainability

ATLANTA—April 9, 2024—Cimcorp, a pioneer in robotic handling solutions, has partnered with Spanish supermarket chain Alimerka to automate fresh food distribution processes. By integrating solutions from Cimcorp in its warehousing operations, Alimerka has reduced packaging material usage and enhanced distribution efficiency, making its supply chain more agile and sustainable. The partnership has also helped Alimerka ensure customer satisfaction with high-quality fresh products and protect employees through occupational safety improvements.

Alimerka operates 173 supermarket stores across Northwest Spain, providing food and groceries to over 150,000 families across its locations. With future growth in mind, Alimerka selected Cimcorp for its ability to enable sustainable growth, optimize production processes, and improve ergonomics. Cimcorp has provided Alimerka with a solution that not only meets its current needs but also allows the company to grow and adapt to future challenges.

“When considering the possibility of improving our logistics, especially in the fruit warehouse, we sought suppliers offering proven solutions in our sector. That's when we came across Cimcorp, a company that had already implemented successful solutions in similar enterprises,” said Juan Carlos Suárez Fueyo, Logistics Director at Alimerka. “The partnership significantly changed our way of working, moving from nearly 100% manual preparation to highly automated preparation”.

Supply chain sustainability

Beyond improving operational efficiency, Alimerka sought to further its commitment to environmental conservation and waste reduction. The partnership with Cimcorp has contributed to this goal by reducing cardboard packaging usage and minimizing transportation times.

"Sustainability is one of our strongest values," said Iván Pravia, Head of Technical Office at Alimerka."We work every day to improve our processes to be more sustainable and to transmit that commitment to our customers."

Quality and customer satisfaction

In grocery retail, logistical efficiency translates to enhanced customer satisfaction. While end consumers are not always aware of the work behind the scenes, improvements to distribution operations are reflected in the quality and freshness of the products they find on Alimerka's shelves.

"The end customer is not always aware of what companies do, but when they see fresh and well-organized products, they know they are in a place where quality matters,” said Pravia.

Ergonomics and workplace safety

Furthermore, Alimerka and its employees now benefit from improved ergonomics and occupational safety. Cimcorp’s solution has provided greater order and uniformity in deliveries, resulting in improvements in the health of both store and warehouse workers, with a reduction in the number of accidents.

Moving forward, Alimerka’s investments in automation will be essential to remaining a key player in the grocery retail market. Alimerka will continue to work with Cimcorp to improve warehousing operations with additional innovative solutions.

To learn more about Cimcorp’s automated solutions for grocery retail, visit: https://cimcorp.com/warehouse-and-distribution/.

About Cimcorp

Cimcorp is a leading global manufacturer and integrator of turnkey automation for warehouses and distribution centers. We combine leading-edge robotics, material handling systems and software to solve our customers' logistics challenges intelligently and sustainably. We provide order fulfillment and storage systems to industries such as grocery retail, fresh food, dairy, bakery, beverage, e-commerce, and distribution. With more than 40 years of industry experience, we deliver streamlined and strategic solutions to our customers. An agile and innovative mindset has helped us to grow from our northern roots in Finland into a global group. Part of Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Muratec), we offer a worldwide network of sales and service locations and strive to serve our customers as a lifelong, reliable partner. For more information, visit www.cimcorp.com.