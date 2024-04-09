Former Yale employee honored with lifetime achievement award by supply chain industry publication

GREENVILLE, N.C. (April 9, 2024) – Yale Lift Truck Technologies announces that Jay Costello, who formerly served as director of dealer marketing, has received a lifetime achievement award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive. Costello retired in late 2023 after more than 50 years with Yale – approximately half of the brand’s 100-plus years in business. His time with the organization included 36 years as the brand’s vice president of marketing, followed by positions as director of training and director of dealer marketing.

During his long tenure, the brand underwent several significant transformations and throughout, Costello helped to shape the culture of the organization, unify global marketing and maintain strong relations with the dealer network. When the brand transitioned from a division of Eaton Corporation to Yale Materials Handling Corporation and later to Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Costello played a pivotal role in forming and supporting the Yale identity. Costello applied this knowledge and experience to support the continued evolution as the brand unveiled its new identity and positioning at ProMat in 2023.

Other notable accomplishments throughout his career include:

• Creating the company’s global product development process, which ultimately led to global marketing and product launches aligned across regions

• Securing the business of one of the organization’s largest and longest-tenured customers, a major hardware retailer

• Helping to plan and manage the company’s Experience Center facility, where customers, dealers and employees can access educational resources to improve lift truck utilization and advance training and innovation

Costello has spent much of his career focused on mentoring young professionals who will continue to shape the company and the wider materials-handling industry. Helping others succeed in their careers has been such a passion and source of joy that Costello hopes to continue serving as a mentor even in retirement.

“Jay was a leader at Yale long before I walked through these doors, and his mentorship has ensured that his legacy will be a lasting one,” said Brad Long, Brand Manager, Yale Lift Truck Technologies. “This recognition is a testament to the impact he has left not only on our brand, but on our industry as a whole, and more importantly, on the people working in it.”

ABOUT THE AWARD

Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2024 Pros to Know award recognizes 100 outstanding executives in four distinct categories, whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. The four categories include top procurement pros, top shippers, rising stars and lifetime achievement.

ABOUT YALE LIFT TRUCK TECHNOLOGIES

Yale Lift Truck Technologies leverages over a century of material handling experience and substantial investment in innovation to bring the most advanced technology-driven lift truck solutions to market. The company offers a full line of award-winning lift trucks, including reach trucks, order pickers, turret trucks, pallet jacks and trucks, pallet stackers, tow tractors and counterbalanced forklifts, as well as powerful operator assist solutions, proven robotics and a wide range of power sources to help customers adapt to today’s demanding supply chain. Yale and its independent dealer network support these solutions with comprehensive after-sales service, parts, financing and training.

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) which is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and operates globally.

