Hamilton Expands Nylast® Wheel Line to Accommodate Heavy-Duty Industries

Hamilton Caster, the leading manufacturer of heavy-duty industrial casters, wheels, carts, and trailers, proudly announces the expansion of its Nylast® wheel line to include sizes up to 24 inches in diameter, tripling its current load capacity of the series. This expansion not only broadens the scope of its offerings but also allows for the enhancement of several caster series for heavy manufacturing industries. Hamilton Nylast® wheels, crafted from solid-cast high-performance nylon, have long been synonymous with durability and resilience.

Unlike conventional injection-molded nylon wheels, Nylast® boasts superior impact strength, making it the top choice for industries requiring robust performance under demanding conditions. Hamilton’s Nylast® material is meticulously formulated with finely divided particles of molybdenum disulfide (MoS2), enhancing load-bearing capability while preserving the impact resistance inherent to nylon. Every aspect of Nylast® wheels, from the face to the bore, undergoes CNC machining to strict tolerances, ensuring consistency and quality in every product.

With the introduction of larger Nylast® wheel diameters, Hamilton is even more poised to cater to the evolving needs of heavy manufacturing industries such as aerospace and defense, ship and bridge building, and construction. The larger Nylast® wheel sizes enable Hamilton’s Super Duty and Extreme Duty Caster series to handle heavier loads, provide enhanced versatility, and perform in demanding industrial environments.

“This expansion allows us to provide our customers with more solutions to tackle even the most demanding tasks with confidence,” said Jodi Fritsch, director of marketing. “We are committed to continuously innovating and improving our product offerings to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Nylast® wheels are more desirable in specific applications over forged steel and polyurethane due to their ability to withstand a higher load capacity without damaging floors. Because Nylast® wheels are much lighter in weight than forged steel or polyurethane, the overall PSI on the contact area of the floor is significantly less. Nylast® also has a higher degree of chemical and moisture resistance. Chemical resistance of wheel materials depends upon many variables including the manner and length of exposure, temperature, and chemical concentration. Check out the Nylast® Chemical Resistance Chart to learn the chemicals that play nice with Nylast®.

Nylast® wheels have very low rolling resistance while moving heavy loads. This feature enhances energy efficiency and minimizes friction, which in turn can extend equipment lifespan and improve overall performance. Low rolling resistance not only saves energy and ensures smoother workflows, but it can also contribute to a more sustainable and cost-effective operation.

Last year, Hamilton introduced its new U-Grooved Industrial Track Wheels, offering Nylast® as a wheel option due to its ability to withstand chemicals and moisture. Nylast® U-Grooved Wheels provide a great alternative for customers in industrial environments where crane cables, pulleys, rolling gates and doors are prevalent, and sanitary and wash-down conditions are imperative.

For complete wheel specs and product details check out the Nylast® Wheel Landing Page. To see specs and product details about the expanded offerings available in casters visit the Super Duty Caster Landing Page, specifically Maxi-Duty and Spinfinity® Casters, and the Ultra Maxi-Duty Landing Page in the Extreme Duty Caster Series.