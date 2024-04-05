Stord acquires fulfillment service provider ProPack Logistics

Warehousing third party logistics provider (3PL) Stord has acquired the fulfillment service provider ProPack Logistics, saying the move extends its network throughout the U.S. and Canada and strengthens its ability to provide tailored supply chain physical and digital solutions.

Terms of acquisition were not disclosed. Stord is backed by investment firms including Kleiner Perkins, Franklin Templeton, Founders Fund, and Salesforce Ventures.

ProPack, which is headquartered in Blaine, Washington, offers multichannel fulfillment, last-mile shipping, and value-added and reverse logistics services. It also focuses on serving the nutritional products industry through its temperature-controlled, GMP Certified, and FDA-registered network.

Atlanta-based Stord said those attributes will complement its own position as a provider of high-volume fulfillment services and supply chain technology for omnichannel mid-market and enterprise brands. By integrating ProPack's network and expertise, Stord enhances its logistics infrastructure, which now includes 1.6 million square feet of fulfillment centers across 10 markets, shipping over 25 million DTC and B2B orders annually.

Specifically, ProPack operates six warehouses across the United States and Canada, with locations supporting Seattle, WA; Salt Lake City, UT; Nashville, TN; Vancouver, BC; and Mississauga, ON. These facilities will complement Stord’s existing nationwide network of fulfillment centers in Atlanta, GA; North Haven, CT; Dallas, TX; Reno, NV; and Las Vegas, NV, as well as its network of strategic partner facilities.

"We are thrilled to join forces with ProPack," Sean Henry, Co-Founder and CEO of Stord, said in a release. "Their strong multichannel processes, proprietary systems, and extensive fulfillment experience in the nutrition and supplement category perfectly complements our cloud supply chain solutions. This acquisition expands Stord’s comprehensive suite of products and services tailored to our customers. Further, this acquisition accelerates Stord’s revenue and volume scale, and cements our position as a leading North American e-commerce and fulfillment platform."