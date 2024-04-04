Stevens-Leinweber Begins Construction on Camelback 303 Logistics Center

GOODYEAR, Arizona, April 3, 2024 – Phoenix-based Stevens-Leinweber Construction (SLC), has started construction on Camelback 303 Logistics Center on behalf of Brookfield Properties, a global developer and operator of high-quality real estate. The LEED-certified, two-building industrial development totaling 616,100 square feet will offer Class A amenities and expansive trailer and outdoor storage capacity within the thriving Loop 303 industrial corridor in Goodyear, Arizona.

Situated at 16395 and 16565 W. Camelback Rd., at the corner of Camelback Road and Pebble Creek Parkway, the project sits within the sought-after PV303, a 1,600-acre master planned industrial park by Merit Partners.

Slated for completion in Q4 2024, Camelback 303 Logistics Center will include a 303,500-square-foot Building A and 312,000-square-foot Building B, each featuring 36’ clear height, LED lighting, 79 dock-high and four drive-in doors, and 3,000 amps of power. Buildings A and B will also offer 185’-370’ secured concrete truck courts, parking for 309-329 cars and 212-214 trailers, and electric vehicle charging stations.

Lots immediately adjacent to both buildings will provide space for a variety of Industrial Outdoor Storage (IOS) uses, including the ability to park an additional 354-376 trailers.

“With each of these buildings sitting on more than 50 acres of land, the true difference-making feature of Camelback 303 Logistics Center is its capacity to support a significant outdoor storage strategy,” said Rohan A’Beckett, VP Development, Logistics at Brookfield Properties. “That gives future tenants tremendous flexibility and the cost savings that comes with being able to optimize outdoor space for equipment and materials that might otherwise occupy costly interior square footage.”

SLC serves as the general contractor for Camelback 303 Logistics Center and Butler Design Group is the project architect. Pat Feeney, Danny Calihan and Tyler Vowels of CBRE are the exclusive leasing brokers.

“This is a unique land use plan, where each building represents less than 15% coverage of its overall site. It gives Camelback 303 Logistics Center a storage amenity that is extensive for a project of this size,” said Erik Powell, Vice President at SLC. “That is in addition to the full slate of modern features that we are incorporating into both of these buildings, and their prime Loop 303 Corridor location.”

Camelback 303 Logistics Center sits less than one mile from the Loop 303 and only four miles from Interstate 10, providing immediate access to a regional transportation network spanning California, Nevada and New Mexico. Immediate corporate neighbors include Amazon, Ball, Best Buy, Copper State Bolt & Nut, Dick’s, HD Supply, REI, Sub Zero, UPS and XPO Logistics.