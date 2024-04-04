KUKA Mobile Robotics Define Future Supply-chain Solutions at MODEX 2024

The KMP 1500P AMR optimizes intralogistic processes in production and storage facilities by autonomously adapting its travel path through complex environments. With a 60-millimeter lifting height and precision positioning, the AMR transports up to 1.5 tons of materials and workpieces. With a maximum loaded speed of 1.5 meters per second, the KMP 1500P picks goods, supplies lines and cells with materials and transports production parts in process linking. The robot uses built-in technology and QR code readers to identify loads. It lifts all types of load carriers for easy implementation into existing industrial projects to optimize warehouse processes, streamline assembly lines and enhance complex material handling.

To protect the KMP 1500P, its loads and the workplace, safety provisions include 3D cameras, laser scanners and IP 54 rated. The KMP 1500P charges both at a charging station and during work processes with inductive, intelligent 24/7 charging management. KUKA’s KMReS fleet manager greatly simplifies integration for the ideal combination of cost efficiency and safety. Maintenance is quick and easy, with replaceable control and switching electronics.

While the two AMRs autonomously synchronize materials transport, a KUKA six-axis KR 210 all-purpose robot will perform a palletizing/depalletizing operation from one pallet to another using SICK PLB visioning hardware. The advanced supply chain demonstration from custom automation solutions provider and longtime KUKA integrator Hyperion Automation, based in Holland, Michigan, also employs AIRSKIN technology on the KR 210 that enables the robot to safely operate significantly faster than a cobot without compromising its reach, payload and reliability.

With a 210-kg payload capacity, the KR 210 provides maximum flexibility and the best reach in its class. A streamlined wrist, smaller footprint and reduced disruptive contours maximize the robot’s fore and aft working range and accessibility while simplifying compact cell-planning and simulation. The KR QUNATEC-2 series is also the first industrial robot to offer digital motion modes. The software add-ons optimize robot motion for specific applications with a mode for increased accuracy and precision and a dynamic mode that increases speed and reduces cycle times.

Hyperion also incorporated KUKA.SafeOperation and KUKA.MixedReality into its integrated solution. KUKA.SafeOperation combines the latest software and hardware components to simultaneously define and monitor workspaces and protected spaces to eliminate mechanical monitoring for increased cycle times. KUKA.MixedReality software uses augmented reality (AR) to connect the virtual and real words for fast, safe start-up via a smartphone app.

KUKA

KUKA is a global automation corporation with sales of around 3.3 billion euro and roughly 14,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. As one of the world’s leading suppliers of intelligent automation solutions, KUKA offers customers everything they need from a single source: from robots and cells to fully automated systems and their networking in markets such as automotive, electronics, metal & plastic, consumer goods, e-commerce/retail and healthcare.

About Hyperion Automation

Hyperion Automation provides custom automation solutions that improve quality, output and safety for distributors and manufacturers throughout the country. For over 25 years, companies have relied on Hyperion’s responsive service and flexibility in solutions that include self-driving vehicles, robotics, vision systems and full-system integrations. Learn more about Hyperion and find case studies at hyperionautomation.com.