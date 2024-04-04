KPMG and Google Cloud expand efforts to roll out GenAI

Consulting and professional service firm KPMG LLP is expanding its strategic alliance with Google Cloud to help accelerate enterprise adoption of generative AI (GenAI) technologies, the companies said today.

The deal establishes a KPMG Google Cloud Center of Excellence (CoE) that will combine Google Cloud's technologies—such as its Gemini AI (the chatbot interface formerly known as Bard) and Vertex AI (a machine learning platform that lets users train new AI models)—with KPMG's industry knowledge.

As part of the initiative, Google Cloud will upskill KPMG professionals to train them on Google Cloud AI technologies. For example, KPMG will deploy Gemini for Google Cloud for the consulting firm’s own internal use, such as using coding assistance for software development, and using natural language chat interfaces to analyze business data.

By partnering, the two companies plan to accelerate delivery of a range of AI solutions for enterprises in areas including:

CFO office transformation: using AI-powered insights to enhance productivity in strategic planning, forecasting, and performance management.

Customer support: using AI to enhance the customer buying experience through agent assist features.

AI-powered security: using AI to support the development of security frameworks to help organizations better prepare and protect against security threats and vulnerabilities.

According to KPMG, the collaboration will also include steps to ensure “the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence technologies.” The company pursues that through “Trusted AI,” its framework for aligning AI systems with ethical standards, legal requirements, and societal expectations.

The concept of setting standards for ethical AI has gotten increased attention since the Biden Administration in 2023 launched a U.S. Department of Commerce initiative supporting the development and deployment of trustworthy and safe AI. The White House said that effort was needed to address concerns about how companies might apply the powerful technology in areas like safety and security, consumer privacy, and workers rights.



