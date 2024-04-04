Reconomy brand ReBound announces senior hires in the US to spearhead continued growth in the region

• Reconomy brand ReBound hires Executive Vice President and Head of Sales for the Americas to lead competitive presence in the US

• Appointments follow Reconomy’s expansion in the US as a significant growth opportunity with compliance schemes and regulation accelerating

• ReBound is a global returns management specialist making returns easy for retailers

Reconomy, the international circular economy specialist, announces the appointment of two senior hires to its ReBound brand in the US to support continued expansion and development in the region.

Rich Pirrotta has been appointed as Executive Vice President for the Americas, in which he will oversee the continued enhancement of ReBound’s returns management solution as it grows its market share in the US.

Prior to joining ReBound, Rich was Group CEO at UK-based Synergy Logistics where he led the growth of the award-winning warehouse management system, SnapFulfil. With strong supply chain domain expertise, Rich has also led high-performance technology and manufacturing organisations and spent ten years with Deloitte in its Management Consulting and M&A practices.

Jim Kapper joins the ReBound team as Head of Sales for the Americas, where he will lead ReBound’s competitive presence in the region. Jim brings significant experience to the role with an extensive background in both software and logistics. He has previously held senior sales positions at ShipHawk, Crown Data Systems, EDGE Business Systems and Quadient.

ReBound is a global returns management specialist that makes returns easy for retailers and consumers, by leveraging data, technology and its supply chain capabilities to plug retailers directly into networks to handle their returns across the world.

In 2021, ReBound joined international circular economy specialist Reconomy which combines technology, skills and incredible people to enable businesses to better manage their resources, reduce waste, optimise supply chains, and contribute in a meaningful way toward the circular economy. It has expanded into the US and North America as compliance schemes are increasingly rolled out, such as Ontario’s Common Collection Service managed by Reconomy brand RLG.

Guy Wakeley, Chief Executive Officer at Reconomy, said: “The US is an exciting growth opportunity for Reconomy and a region we are already making substantial progress in delivering our tech-enabled, people-powered services to support the circular economy. These senior hires will add further momentum to our growth trajectory in the US and we welcome Jim and Rich to the team.”

Jelle Schoenmaker, Managing Director at Reconomy brand ReBound said: “We’re delighted to welcome Rich and Jim to the ReBound team and are excited for the year ahead. Rich and Jim both bring incredible experience and skills to the team, and we’re confident that this is the start of a new phase of growth for ReBound in the US market. I look forward to working with them closely.”

Rich Pirrotta, Executive Vice President (Americas) at ReBound, commented: “ReBound has a burgeoning reputation in the US for delivering for leveraging its innovative data, tech and supply chain capabilities to handle returns. I am excited to join the team as it looks to accelerate growth in the US market and, ultimately, enable the circular economy.”

Jim Kapper, Head of Sales (Americas) at ReBound, added: “My experience in sales, software and logistics will allow me to drive forward ReBound’s position in the US market. I look forward to working with my new colleagues who are truly passionate about the ability of our services to drive tangible change in sustainability.”

