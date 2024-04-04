LogiPharma Highlights Key Sponsors for 2024 Event

With LogiPharma, the world’s leading life sciences supply chain event, only weeks away, organisers are highlighting some of the sponsors and exhibitors who are key to building the event’s reputation as a platform for building industry connections across the airline, logistics, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Emirates SkyCargo, the cargo arm of the world’s largest international airline, will showcase its fit-for-purpose product portfolio, tailor-made to transport sensitive and high-stakes life science and healthcare cargo. Leveraging its expansive global network of over 140 destinations and its state-of-the-art cool chain capabilities at its Dubai hub, Emirates SkyCargo is a trusted industry leader with a reputation for transporting even the most sensitive cargo quickly, safely and reliably.

Highlighting the benefits of its long-term LogiPharma sponsorship, Julian Sutch, Global Head of Pharma Sales, Emirates SkyCargo, said, “LogiPharma is an event in our calendar every year. As one of the industry’s leading conferences, we are able to connect with customers and other key industry leaders from all over the world, to knowledge-share and collaborate, creating a seamless supply chain from manufacturer to end patient. We look forward to returning for the 2024 edition and helping to shape the future of pharma transportation.”

Global logistics provider DHL is also among the sponsors at LogiPharma 2024. Renowned for its forward-thinking healthcare logistics solutions, DHL offers a comprehensive range of patient-centric services which will be showcased at Lyon. As a longstanding sponsor of LogiPharma, DHL values the calibre of LogiPharma’s attendees, providing an opportunity for the company to network with both new and existing organisations and engage with senior decision-makers.

“We are a repeating sponsor of LogiPharma, as there's always tremendous value in attending and sponsoring,” said Dirk Venter, Vice President & Global Head, Life Sciences & Healthcare at DHL.

“I always refer to it fondly as the Oscars of pharma conferences, purely because of the amount of interaction we get with delegates, and the fantastic content, not just from a current logistics point of view but also for future training at DHL.”

The event's prestige shines through its lineup of key sponsors, each bringing their expertise to the forefront of the life sciences supply chain landscape. Amongst the other global companies joining Emirates SkyCargo and DHL are three more industry leaders:

• Maersk – A global logistics company offering truly integrated solutions for connecting, protecting, and simplifying supply chains sustainably.

• Envirotainer – A world leader in secure cold chain logistics solutions, providing temperature-controlled container solutions for air transportation, including validation, support, and service.

• Kinaxis - A global leader in modern supply chain management, trusted by renowned global brands to orchestrate their end-to-end supply chain network, from multi-year strategic planning through down-to-the-second execution and last mile delivery.

Reflecting on the significance of this year’s sponsors, Portfolio Director at LogiPharma, Jake Brown, said, “We believe that the collaboration with these industry-leading partners reflects the continued commitment of LogiPharma to fostering innovation in the life sciences supply chain.”

“Emirates SkyCargo, DHL, Maersk, Envirotainer, and Kinaxis each bring a wealth of expertise and global reach, aligning seamlessly with our mission to provide a platform that drives the conversation around the future of supply chain management in the industry. Their support not only elevates the quality of our event but also underscores the importance of strategic partnerships in navigating the evolving landscape of logistics.

Together, we look forward to shaping the future of pharmaceutical supply chain solutions and delivering value to our attendees at LogiPharma 2024."

LogiPharma takes place 16th to 18th April at Centre du Congrès in Lyon, France.