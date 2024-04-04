Battery recycling made easy

In these technology-enabled times, it seems that almost every gadget we use in our daily lives requires a battery; just check out my car keys, my dog’s collar, or my daughter’s latte milk-foamer. But over time, those batteries run out of juice, forcing users to make tough choices when it comes to disposal—toss them in the household trash and feel guilty, or try to find some way to recycle them.

Those choices are about to get easier, thanks to Call2Recycle, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that’s working to eliminate the hassles of recycling. In the last few years, the group has set up more than 30,000 public and private collection sites throughout the U.S. and Canada, making recycling as easy as dropping off spent batteries at a nearby Staples, Home Depot, Lowe’s, or Best Buy store. For consumers seeking an at-home recycling solution, Call2Recycle offers a battery recycling kit, which includes pre-paid shipping and hazmat-compliant packaging to safely recycle dry-cell single-use batteries, rechargeable batteries, and cell phones.

The nonprofit says its services are catching on, noting that 8 million pounds of batteries were collected for recycling in the U.S. during 2023, including more than 5.4 million pounds of rechargeable batteries and over 2.6 million pounds of single-use batteries. Overall, U.S. battery collections increased by 1.5% over 2022. On top of that, more than 60,000 pounds of e-bike batteries were recycled through a new voluntary, industry-supported program, the group says.