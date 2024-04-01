FourKites Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Fourth Consecutive Year

For the fourth consecutive year, FourKites has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-time Transportation Visibility Solutions for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

Chicago, Ill. — April 1, 2024 — Leading real-time supply chain visibility company FourKites® today announced that, for the fourth consecutive year, it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms (RTTVPs)*. Gartner evaluated seven vendors for its report, and FourKites has been recognized as a Leader both for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

FourKites, the world’s largest global visibility platform, tracks over 3.2 million shipments per day across all modes and connects the global supply chains of over 50% of the Fortune 500, including customers such as Cardinal Health, Bayer, Henkel, Dow, Cargill, Coca-Cola, Constellation Brands, 3M, RHI Magnesita and Eastman. In 2023, FourKites saw 25% YoY growth in global customers — now totaling over 1,500; a 31% increase in its carrier network; and 37% growth in connected facilities, the latter of which now total over 3.2 million individual facilities around the world.

"We're honored to be recognized as a Leader by Gartner once again," said FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. "This past year, we not only maintained our growth trajectory, but also achieved a significant milestone by establishing long-term financial independence with zero burn and positive cash flow. Our unwavering commitment to customer-driven innovation has allowed us to deliver unparalleled ROI, while our accelerated customer support processes ensure that we remain the best long-term partner for our enterprise customers. As we move forward, we will continue to push the boundaries of supply chain visibility and empower our customers to navigate the complexities of today's global supply chains with confidence."

Having pioneered the real-time transportation visibility category in 2014, FourKites was the first company to extend real-time visibility across supply chains end-to-end, from yards to warehouses and more. Its industry-first product innovations include real-time facility manager Dynamic Yard; end-to-end international ocean shipments tracker Dynamic Ocean; patented AI-powered ETA forecaster Smart Forecasted Arrival; and automated universal appointment scheduler Appointment Manager.

Moreover, FourKites is the only visibility platform to offer a full order lifecycle tracking solution, Order Visibility, which provides earlier insights and alerts that start during the order planning process — well before a shipment is picked up. Most recently, FourKites launched generative AI assistant Fin AI, which helps customers surface buried insights; identify opportunities for optimization; and automate time-consuming tasks, such as assessing the impact of events across a shipment network.

Over the past year, in recognition of its market-leading innovation, FourKites was named a Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company; it was the only supply chain visibility provider on FreightWaves’ FreightTech 25; and it was recognized as a top-10 company for AI and ML in supply chain by Analytics Insight. In addition, FourKites received the 2023 Gartner Marketing and Communications Award for Thought Leadership and Data-Rich Insights for dissemination of real-time data and deep industry analysis throughout recent supply chain disruptions.

Gartner Disclaimer

* Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms, Carly West, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Nathan Lease, 26 March, 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About FourKites

Leading global supply chain visibility platform FourKites empowers business leaders with comprehensive visibility into transportation, yards, warehouses, stores, and beyond. Tracking more than 3.2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel, and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,500 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient, and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.