Overhaul Launches CompliTrack

AUSTIN, Texas — Mar. 27, 2024 — Overhaul, a software-based supply-chain visibility, risk, compliance, and insurance solution for the world's leading brands, announced the launch of CompliTrack. This revolutionary deviceless tracking solution streamlines in-transit compliance management for over-the-road (OTR) logistics.

Leveraging established connections with Electronic Logging Device (ELD) providers, CompliTrack introduces a seamless, efficient, and cost-effective enhancement to shipment tracking without the necessity for embedded IoT devices. This solution dramatically simplifies carrier onboarding, immediately elevating shipment visibility—a pivotal step in maintaining stringent compliance and security across diverse logistics operations. Through direct access to vehicle telematics data, it has enabled complete coverage of US shipments from the outset, significantly streamlining processes and reducing the reliance on manual data tracking efforts.

The escalating complexity and frequency of cargo theft underscore the pressing need for such innovative compliance and risk mitigation strategies. With nearly a hundred incidents recorded monthly and a notable year-over-year uptick in both the volume and the average loss value of cargo thefts, the imperative for real-time monitoring and proactive management becomes clear. CompliTrack addresses this need head-on, offering enhanced visibility and actionable intelligence that empowers companies to anticipate and counteract potential security threats, ensuring a more secure and compliant supply chain environment.

CompliTrack is designed to simplify the tracking of OTR shipments, especially those not requiring embedded IoT devices, enabling companies to gain instant insights into shipment status, manage compliance proactively, and respond rapidly to any deviations from established standards. By leveraging carrier ELD data, CompliTrack provides enhanced shipment tracking capabilities, from advanced alerts for non-compliance events to detailed compliance reporting, all within Overhaul's unified platform.

"With CompliTrack, we're setting a new industry standard for logistics compliance management," said Barry Conlon, CEO and Founder of Overhaul. "This launch provides unparalleled visibility and control over OTR shipments, once again empowering our customers with the tools they need for a more secure, efficient, and compliant supply chain."

CompliTrack also offers optional integration with Overhaul's LE Connect service, enhancing the platform's security capabilities by providing direct communication with law enforcement in the event of cargo theft. This added layer of protection ensures that companies have the support they need to recover stolen goods and safeguard their supply chains quickly.

Learn how CompliTrack can help logistics operations leverage the latest compliance management technology.

About Overhaul

Founded in 2016 and with offices around the world, Overhaul is the only device-agnostic supply chain visibility and risk management software company. As the global leader in in-transit supply chain risk management, Overhaul transforms real-time visibility into risk management, compliance, and insurance solutions for its partners. Its software-based approach offers high configurability and efficient time-to-value to supply-chain organizations without heavy tech. Overhaul is a trusted provider for Fortune 100 companies moving freight globally across industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, retail and food and beverage. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb, Dyson, CEVA Logistics, Arvato and many others. For more information, visit over-haul.com, and follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.