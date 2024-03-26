UniCarriers® Forklift Expands Through Strategic Partnership with C&C Lift Trucks

with C&C Lift Truck

MARENGO, III (March 25, 2024) – UniCarriers® Forklift, part of equipment line of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas (Logisnext), is thrilled to announce a new strategic partnership with C&C Lift Truck, Inc., a prominent player in the North Jersey market. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for UniCarriers as it expands its reach and enhances its service offerings in the region.

With UniCarriers Forklifts’ renowned reputation as a leading forklift manufacturer specializing in comprehensive customer support programs, coupled with C&C Lift Truck's dedication to delivering top-notch sales and service, the partnership is positioned to provide unparalleled value to customers in the Northern New Jersey market.

“We are thrilled to welcome C&C Lift Truck to our network of authorized dealerships,” said Niels Tolboom, Director of North America Dealer Sales (Marengo) at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “C&C Lift Truck's solid reputation and commitment to customer service aligns seamlessly with our values and supports our efforts to provide customers with the highest-quality material handling solutions and exceptional service.”

The addition of the new dealer will not only expand UniCarriers' distribution footprint in the region but also benefit end-use customers by providing access to UniCarriers' reliable and innovative product lineup in both the sales and rental departments. Customers will also be supported by C&C Lift Truck's customer-focused parts and service department.

“UniCarriers Forklift is synonymous with innovation, reliability, and consistent performance,” said Ron Casaletto, President at C&C Lift Truck, Inc. “We are excited to offer our customers access to their best-in-class products. This collaboration enables us to provide our customers with a comprehensive range of UniCarriers products, complementing our dedication to quality sales and service.”

To learn more about UniCarriers Forklift, visit logisnextamericas.com/unicarriers or contact your local authorized dealer.

About UniCarriers® Forklifts

Starting from its roots with Barrett Industrial Trucks, TCM and Nissan to the long-standing UniCarriers® Forklift brand, we have built our brand on the legacy of three industry leaders. UniCarriers Forklifts are manufactured and distributed by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. group, a next-generation material handling and logistics solutions company, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Delivering value that never quits – UniCarriers Forklifts are supported by an extensive dealer network spanning more than 130 authorized dealerships with nearly 250 locations across North, Central and South America. For more information, visit UniCarriers Forklifts, UniCarriers Forklifts on YouTube and UniCarriers Forklifts on LinkedIn.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.