Configura Announces New Head of Global User Community

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH., USA—March 25—Configura, a global leader in design-oriented software solutions, announced today the promotion of Erin Corrill to Head of Global User Community. Corrill’s promotion comes amidst a significant push by the company to connect with all members of its global user community and foster a pipeline of user input to help drive product improvements and innovative ideas.

In her new role, Corrill will spearhead initiatives to enhance user experiences, cultivate community engagement, and drive innovation across Configura's diverse user base. The Global Head of User Community is pivotal in Configura and is tasked with understanding and optimizing how users interact with the company's products. Corrill's responsibilities will include being the spokesperson for the user community and ensuring Configura’s solutions effectively meet their evolving needs. She will also drive the company’s events: CET Experience and CET Awards.

“I am thrilled to take on this new challenge to work with all our users on a global scale and ensure that the company remains at the forefront of innovation in the design and space planning industry,” said Corrill. “Given my product and workforce development background, I have always believed in Configura’s mission to push the boundaries of what's possible in space design and promote community-based input because it unlocks a unique layer of knowledge and insight.”

Corrill brings a wealth of experience to her new role. She served in leadership positions before coming to Configura, where she was responsible for sales, training, support, event planning and marketing. With a background in sales and education and a passion for design, Corrill is uniquely positioned to drive engagement and collaboration within Configura's user community.

"We are thrilled to have Erin stepping into her new role as the leader of our user community efforts. Her extensive background in the commercial interiors industry, coupled with her profound understanding of our diverse line of products and users, makes her the perfect fit to lead our community engagement initiatives,” said Stefan Persson, CEO of Configura. “Erin's passion for design, in tandem with her dedication to enhancing user experiences, aligns seamlessly with Configura's mission to empower our users and drive innovation within the industry. We are confident that our user community will thrive under Erin's leadership and continue to be a driving force behind Configura's success."

Corrill’s promotion coincided with a U.S. tour with CEO Stefan Persson. He visited with leadership at several leading commercial interior companies, manufacturers and dealerships to demonstrate the company’s long-standing commitment to its user community and resiliency as a leading global design software provider. Corrill accompanied Persson as they endeavored to strengthen decades-long relationships and demonstrate the capabilities of Configura’s expansive suite of products.

For more information on Configura and its comprehensive suite of products and services, please visit www.configura.com.



About Configura

Configura creates intelligent space-planning software for manufacturers, dealers and designers in the contract furniture, kitchen and bath, material handling, industrial machinery, and laboratory and healthcare industries. The company’s software products are used worldwide. Configura Sverige AB, the parent company, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with commercial operations in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Shenzhen, China; Tokyo, Japan; and Berlin, Germany. Founded in 1990, Configura is privately owned, with 300 employees worldwide and annual sales of more than $25 million USD. More information at www.configura.com.