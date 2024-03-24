Synkrato unveils Trinity, its new conversational AI model

Santa Clara, California - March 25, 2024— Synkrato, the next-gen logistics platform with digital twin, AI-driven logistics, mobility, and enterprise labeling solutions, announced today the launch of Trinity, a conversational artificial intelligence model to amplify warehouse productivity and decision-making.

“Over time, warehouse systems have become increasingly complex, turning warehouse managers into analysts working for those systems when it should be the opposite. Trinity changes the game. We are launching an intelligent warehouse assistant - or logistics copilot as we call it - to serve as a data analyst and provide an AI framework for decision-making,” said Amin Sikander, president and co-founder at Synkrato.

Warehouse reports, predictions, and insights using large language models

Trinity is a generative artificial intelligence engine with large language models (LLMs) at the backend to support complex warehouse operations. The engine gathers vast amounts of data by connecting to multiple systems, such as data stores, enterprise resource planning systems (ERPs), warehouse management and transportation systems, and digital twins. It can also read and ingest dark and unstructured data from photos, images, and documents to transform it into structured data.

The new conversational AI model then works in conjunction with Synkrato’s applied AI engine to transform all supply chain data, generate reports, make predictions, run simulations, and provide actionable insights through a user-friendly interface. “Warehouse operations are complex, with multiple systems and moving parts constantly changing. Trinity identifies critical information from different systems and puts it at your fingertips, which was impossible before generative AI,” added Sikander.

Secure and private data environment

Trinity is pre-trained in logistics and other specific systems, so enterprises only need to connect the AI model to their systems to benefit from the innovation. Once integrated, Trinity is designed to constantly evolve and become more knowledgeable on the enterprise’s private data in a secure, private environment; that is, data is not open or shared outside the organization. Examples of inquiries users can ask Trinity include running predictions to identify potential items going out of stock the next quarter and forecasting next week’s orders, important for labor planning and optimal order fulfillment.

Trinity is the latest addition to Synkrato’s suite of AI-powered solutions to enable resilient, reliable, and scalable supply chains. Just last June, the company received the SupplyTech Innovation of the Year award from the SupplyTech Breakthrough organization for pairing its warehouse digital twin solution with artificial intelligence to perform analytics at scale.

About Synkrato

Synkrato is a next-generation warehouse logistics platform that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and mobility to bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds. Its award-winning technology has provided warehouse management solutions to Fortune 500 organizations around the globe. To learn more about Synkrato, visit https://synkrato.com.