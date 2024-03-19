Survey: freight carriers had to work harder in 2023 to stay profitable

Carriers drove an additional 3,000 miles on average, and handled two more loads each month, Truckstop says

March 19, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
Freight carriers had to work harder in 2023 to stay profitable, according to a survey from freight marketplace platform provider Truckstop. 

The survey of more than 2,000 respondents showed that carriers have experienced a significant increase in their workload in the past year, driving an additional 3,000 miles on average, handling two more loads each month, and absorbing the costs for 17% of their miles as unpaid “deadhead” travel.

Those challenges come on top of rising concerns about insurance costs and increasing freight fraud and theft, although companies did enjoy a decrease in fuel expenses that led to lower costs per mile. "Carriers face a multitude of business challenges every day including volatile market conditions, fraudulent activities and fluctuating profit margins," Truckstop CEO Kendra Tucker said in a release. 

According to the company, it has helped its users cope with those troubles by offering new operations features like Expanded Search Results and Route Map, and by introducing a multi-factor authentication (MFA) requirement for load board, factoring, and Registry Monitoring Insurance Services (RMIS) carrier users.

 

 

