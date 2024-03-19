Magnate Worldwide expands its expedited logistics service through acquisition

Two years after being bought by a private equity firm, the supply chain management company Magnate Worldwide today said it has acquired Quality Air Forwarding, a logistics provider based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Portland, Oregon-based Magnate said the move would expand its capabilities in domestic mission critical and expedited transportation solutions. Quality Air Forwarding also expands Magnate's capabilities in two “strategic priority” areas; industrial manufacturing and biomedical transportation.

"Adding Quality Air Forwarding enhances the expertise we are known for in our strong mission critical segment, TrumpCard and ASAP Expediting. It will accelerate our growth and expand our reach into Milwaukee, which we believe is an excellent market for specialized manufacturing and a priority in terms of investment,” Magnate CEO Dante Fornari said in a release.

Magnate itself was acquired in 2022, when Littlejohn & Co. bought it from another investment firm, CIVC Partners L.P., for an undisclosed sum.



