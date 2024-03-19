Magnate Worldwide expands its expedited logistics service through acquisition

Purchase of Quality Air Forwarding comes two years after Magnate itself was acquired by a private equity firm

quality Screenshot 2024-03-19 at 3.14.53 PM.jpg
March 19, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Two years after being bought by a private equity firm, the supply chain management company Magnate Worldwide today said it has acquired Quality Air Forwarding, a logistics provider based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Portland, Oregon-based Magnate said the move would expand its capabilities in domestic mission critical and expedited transportation solutions. Quality Air Forwarding also expands Magnate's capabilities in two “strategic priority” areas; industrial manufacturing and biomedical transportation. 

"Adding Quality Air Forwarding enhances the expertise we are known for in our strong mission critical segment, TrumpCard and ASAP Expediting. It will accelerate our growth and expand our reach into Milwaukee, which we believe is an excellent market for specialized manufacturing and a priority in terms of investment,” Magnate CEO Dante Fornari said in a release.

Magnate itself was acquired in 2022, when Littlejohn & Co. bought it from another investment firm, CIVC Partners L.P., for an undisclosed sum.


 

 

Supply Chain Services Transportation 3PL
KEYWORDS Magnate Worldwide

    Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

    Survey: freight carriers had to work harder in 2023 to stay profitable

    Truck tonnage showed signs of life in February but remains in recession

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing