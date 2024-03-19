ZAPI GROUP Showcases New Solutions in Material Automation at LogiMAT 2024

STUTTGART, Del.-- ZAPI GROUP, a global leader in electrification, announced today it is showcasing its solutions for the material handling and electrification industries at LogiMAT 2024. At the event, ZAPI GROUP is announcing the expansion of BlueBotics, a ZAPI GROUP company and leader in autonomous navigation technology. BlueBotics has partnered with Pramac, a leading global supplier of warehouse material handling equipment, and expanded its ANT server mission and fleet management software. These milestones bolster ZAPI GROUP's standing as a comprehensive autonomous navigation and AGV fleet management provider for electrification.

"The expansion of BlueBotics is an exciting milestone as ZAPI GROUP continues to grow its capabilities to serve the global AGV and material handling sectors," noted Lloyd Gomm, Global Marketing Director at ZAPI GROUP. "BlueBotics’ consistent innovation in navigation software enables the company to broaden the spectrum of solutions and integrated systems available to our OEM customers. LogiMAT presents an opportunity to showcase these developments and other product innovations with the industry.”

The ZAPI GROUP is exhibiting at LogiMAT 2024 in Stuttgart from March 19 - 21 in hall 6, booth 6C61. They provide a wide array of capabilities for OEMs with a range of electrification and automation solutions for material handling machines and robots, including inverters and controllers, electric motors, high-frequency battery chargers and accessories. Its companies leading innovation across AGV and material handling sectors include BlueBotics, Zapi, Inmotion Technologies, Delta-Q Technologies, Zivan, Schabmüller, 4E Consulting, Best Motor and ZTP.

At the ZAPI GROUP booth at LogiMAT, the BlueBotics team is announcing the agility of its ANT server fleet management software to control not only more than 100 “ANT driven” customer vehicles but also now VDA 5050-compliant AGVs and AMRs. The company will also demo Pramac’s X-ACT HYBRIX robot, a new line of X-ACT mobile logistics robots powered by BlueBotics’ latest version of its software, as part of its on-stand multi-brand AGV/AMR fleet demo.

“We are thrilled to further expand our suite of autonomous navigation and AGV fleet management solutions,” said BlueBotics’ CEO, Dr. Nicola Tomatis. “BlueBotics has a proven track record of developing autonomous solutions for a variety of mobile robotic platforms. These solutions continue to complement ZAPI GROUP's existing system integration capabilities, advance its electrification mission and enhance OEMs’ access to robust solutions for material handling automation.”

The ZAPI GROUP recently hosted industry leaders at its annual virtual conference, The Future of Electrification. This was the company’s third year hosting the event aimed to drive education and innovations for electrification across its key industries.

To learn more about ZAPI GROUP and its companies, visit them at LogiMAT 2024 (hall 6, stand 6C61).