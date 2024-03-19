NEXCOM Launches TCA 6710 1U Rackmount Powered by Arm-Based COM-HPC Module

Taipei, Taiwan – March 19, 2024 – NEXCOM is pleased to announce availability of its TCA 6710, a 1U rackmount edge and cloud computing appliance with the Marvell® OCTEON 10 COM-HPC module. The COM-HPC standard enables modular and scalable computing solutions with server-class bandwidth, power, and performance. This COM-HPC module represents the next generation of COM-E (COM Express) technology, with significantly improved performance. It is based on open standards, developed by the industry consortium, PICMG (PCI Industrial Computer Manufacturers Group).

The TCA 6710 and COM-HPC module combination meets the growing demand for high-performance, low-power, but flexible computing platforms for wide-ranging applications including IoT, edge server, AI, and network security, requiring less time and effort for software porting and development.

High Performance Arm Computing Core for Edge and Cloud

The COM-HPC module is powered by the Marvell OCTEON 10 CN10308 – an 8-core processor that leverages the latest Arm v9 Neoverse N2 architecture and delivers nearly three times the performance of the previous generation. Moreover, Marvell’s OCTEON 10 DPU (Data Processing Unit) slashes power consumption by 50 percent compared to the previous OCTEON generation, so provides advanced performance per watt (compared to the OCTEON TX2 CN9130). The carrier board supports PCIe Gen 5 and the OCTEON module supports DDR5, offering the highest memory and I/O bandwidth in its class.

Fullscale Wireless and Wired Connectivity

The TCA 6710 carrier board offers rich Ethernet capabilities, with speeds from 1GbE up to 25GbE—to support diverse network connectivity and throughput requirements suitable for almost any edge or cloud application. The system also provides wireless communication options, such as Wi-Fi and LTE/5G to enable seamless data transmission and management. Additionally, the TCA 6710 supports the NEXCOM TPM 2.0 module and RunBMC (Baseboard Management Controller) module for enhanced security and remote management capabilities.

Modular, Flexible and Extendable

The TCA 6710’s modular design allows for easy customization and upgradability. Users can also choose from different carrier boards that provide various features and interfaces to suit their specific needs. Little effort is required with software on the COM-HPC module when a different carrier board is adopted. This design offers advantages such as time and cost savings in adapting to various applications, and maintaining effective functionality years into the future. This flexible and open design enables customers to procure COM-HPC modules separately, and seamlessly integrate them with their own carrier boards.

A Cutting-Edge Arm-based Edge and Cloud Computing Solution

As a leading provider of innovative and reliable networking solutions, NEXCOM has designed this new TCA 6710 and COM-HPC module combination as a high-performance edge and cloud computing appliance that showcases NEXCOM’s commitment to innovative and reliable products that meet evolving customer needs. The TCA 6710 is ideal for applications that require high I/O and computing capabilities, such as IoT, edge server, AI, and network security. With its modular and flexible design, the TCA 6710 can also be customized and upgraded to fit different scenarios and demands.

For more information, please visit: https://www.nexcom.com/Products/network-and-communication-solutions/edge-cloud-solutions/sd-wan-appliance/sd-wan-appliance-tca-6710

