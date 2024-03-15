Configura Wins Best IT Innovation Award at MODEX 2024

Configura, a global leader in design-oriented software solutions, was honored with the MHI Innovation Award for Best IT Innovation for its CET Material Handling product. This prestigious award was announced at MODEX 2024, North America's largest material handling and supply chain conference, with more than 1,200 exhibitors in Atlanta, Georgia.

The MHI Innovation Awards educate MODEX attendees and provide valuable insights on the latest manufacturing and supply chain products and services. Out of nearly 200 submissions for this year’s awards, MHI recognized Configura for its dedication to creating revolutionary software for intralogistics, warehousing, and distribution center design.

CET Material Handling sets a new standard in material handling system design. CET operates seamlessly in 2D and 3D and utilizes Parametric Graphical Configuration (PGC) technology to eliminate errors, improve efficiency and streamline the design process. Real-time Bill of Materials, pricing, and comprehensive documentation creation contribute to error reduction and overall project success.

“I’m so proud and happy to be a part of this great team and the work we have accomplished to position Configura at the forefront of the material handling industry,” said Stefan Persson, CEO of Configura. “After more than 30 years, we continue to produce innovative products and services for the global design community and remain committed to listening to our customers and developing our products to best suit their needs.”

MODEX 2024 exhibitors were invited to submit a new product, product line, technology, service or new application of existing products or technology that creates quantifiable and sustainable results regarding ROI, cost savings, customer satisfaction, etc.

The event brought together thousands of industry experts, professionals, and businesses from around the world to showcase the latest technologies, products and solutions in the field of automation and material handling. Conference attendees witnessed live demonstrations of CET Material Handling to see how easy it can be to design a full-blown warehouse, including anything from racking to conveyors, with instant visualization and an automatic bill of materials.

“We're grateful for this recognition from the material handling community and appreciate MHI for putting together such a fantastic event," said Rich Trahey, VP of Sales and Marketing at Configura. “We're excited to keep pushing boundaries in the industry and continuing to be a resource for all material handling design needs.”

About Configura

Configura creates intelligent space-planning software for manufacturers, dealers and designers in the contract furniture, kitchen and bath, material handling, industrial machinery, and laboratory and healthcare industries. The company’s software products are used worldwide. Configura Sverige AB, the parent company, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with commercial operations in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Shenzhen, China; Tokyo, Japan; and Berlin, Germany. Founded in 1990, Configura is privately owned, with 300 employees worldwide and annual sales of more than $25 million USD. More information at www.configura.com.