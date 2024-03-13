LogiPharma Delivers Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion as a Key Theme for 2024

To mark International Women’s Day, LogiPharma, the largest global event for life sciences supply chain professionals, has reinforced its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) as one of the key themes for this year's conference.

Being held from 16th-18th April in Lyon, France, the conference features a comprehensive series of themed tracks and panel discussions designed to promote inclusion and empower underrepresented voices.

A diverse range of industry leaders will share insights on topics ranging from supply chain logistics to pharmaceutical development and more.

The agenda is also set to include dedicated sessions focussing on the empowerment of women within the industry.

Among the top female speakers from key pharma players are:

• Bala Sreenivasan, Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain, MSD

• Rhonda Duffy, Chief Operating Officer, Biocon Biologics

• Zoe Farrelly, Head of Supply Chain Transformation, AstraZeneca

• Laura Santi, Head of Demand Planning International, Bayer

• Karine Javelle, Head of Supply Chain EMEA, Baxter

An all-female, all-star, keynote panel in the Advancing Planning and Network Strategy conference track is set to take place on the first day of the event, where experts will discuss: “How can best practice process optimisation help you deliver successful supply chain transformation programmes?”.

Day two of the event will kick off with a Women in Pharma Breakfast briefing, followed by other engaging panel discussions throughout the day centred around the key themes of diversity and inclusion.

On day three, attendees will have the opportunity to join DE&I and supply chain leaders from Pfizer, Haleon, GSK and boom! Global Community for Women in Supply Chain for another insightful keynote panel discussion. This session will delve into how DE&I initiatives within the life sciences supply chain can address systemic biases, drive performance, and enhance global healthcare access.

Charlotte Tidy, Deputy Marketing Director at LogiPharma said: "We are delighted to once again welcome an outstanding roster of female industry leaders to LogiPharma this year.

“The upcoming panel discussions underscore the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion and will offer invaluable insights into how we can all work to continue to advance DE&I within the life sciences supply chain industry."

Also coinciding with this year’s International Women’s Day is the launch of the second episode of The LogiPharma Podcast.

Now in its second season, the upcoming episode will feature insights from female industry leader Lana Burrell, Global Supply Network Strategy VP at Roche, who can also be found speaking on various panels over the course of the event.