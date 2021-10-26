Fortna Recognized as Top Workplace for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

ATLANTA, GA (October 26, 2021) - Fortna®, The Distribution Experts™, a leading consulting, engineering services and software company for warehousing and distribution, announces it has received the Culture Excellence Award for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion from Top Workplaces, the nation’s most credible employer recognition program. The award recognizes top workplaces that promote a welcoming and inclusive culture.

“As companies struggle to recruit and retain employees, it’s crucial they establish cultures demonstrating that associates are welcomed, valued and treated justly,” said Dan Kessler, President and Chief Operating Officer of Energage. “This award showcases companies that are doing this exceptionally well, are listening to employee feedback and are taking steps for continuous improvement.”

Awards are based on employee feedback from Energage’s anonymous, science-based, employee engagement survey. Organizations are evaluated against the industry’s most robust benchmark, based on Energage’s 15 years of research and data from 70,000 organizations and 23 million employee surveys.

“It’s an honor to be recognized with this Culture Excellence Award,” said Robert McKeel, CEO at Fortna. “At Fortna, we strive for everyone to bring their best self to work every day.” McKeel continued, “Each Associate is integral to our business and their diverse perspectives make us better at meeting the challenges of today’s dynamic, global marketplace.”

For more information on this award, visit https://topworkplaces.com/company/fortna_1/.

For more about the Fortna commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, view video https://youtu.be/fjDqRByqwPs.

About Fortna

Fortna partners with the world’s leading brands to transform their distribution operations to keep pace with digital disruption and growth objectives. Known world-wide as The Distribution Experts™, we design and deliver intelligent solutions, powered by FortnaWES™ software, to optimize fast, accurate and cost-effective order fulfillment. Our people, innovative approach and proprietary algorithms and tools ensure optimal operations design and material and information flow. We deliver exceptional value every day to our clients with comprehensive services including network strategy, distribution center operations, material handling automation, supply chain systems, warehouse software design and implementation, and a comprehensive suite of lifecycle services and support.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the premier employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a short, research-based employee survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country, as well as regionally in partnership with 58 of the nation’s most reputable media outlets. National, quarterly awards recognize Top Workplaces in culture-specific topics important to job seekers, such as Appreciation, Compensation, DE&I, Remote Work, Woman-Led, Work-Life Flexibility, and more. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate where they stand in the market, and engage with employees. More than 70,000 organizations have completed over 23 million employee surveys. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact: Cheryl Falk, SVP Global Marketing Communications & Business Development

cherylfalk@fortna.com